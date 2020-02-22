Around the NFL

Roundup: Jets sign former 1st-rounder Josh Doctson

Published: Feb 22, 2020 at 08:22 AM

Wide receiver Josh Doctson will attempt to reset his career in the city fittingly dubbed the land of opportunity.

The New York Jets announced they have signed the former first-round pick.

Doctson is coming off a lost season in Minnesota in which he appeared in just one game and did not register a catch. He signed with the Vikings last September but spent most of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve before being waived in November.

The Redskins parted ways with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 draft after three unremarkable seasons. Doctson caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in Washington. He joins a Jets receiving corps featuring former teammate Jamison Crowder and not much else in terms of bankable production.

Other transactions we're monitoring Saturday:

»The Chicago Bears re-signed linebacker Devante Bond to a one-year contract. Bond initially signed with Chicago last December after playing four games with the Buccaneers earlier in the season. He's recorded 26 tackles while appearing in 32 games over the past four seasons.

