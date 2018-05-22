Around the NFL

Roundup: Jaguars' Ramsey, Bouye miss Day 1 of OTAs

Published: May 22, 2018 at 03:56 AM
Herbie Teope

The Jacksonville Jaguars began the first day of organized team activities without two starting cornerbacks.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye were not present Tuesday, coach Doug Marrone told reporters.

While it is unclear why the two players were absent, it is important to keep in mind that attendance for OTAs is voluntary. The only portion of the offseason workout program requiring a player to attend surrounds a mandatory three-day minicamp, which the Jaguars will hold on June 12-14.

Bouye, whom the Jaguars signed during free agency in 2017, has four years remaining on his contract, while Ramsey has two years to go on his current deal. Bouye is expected to join the team later this week, per a source.

Here are other notable players we're tracking for OTAs on Tuesday:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said defensive end Michael Bennett and running back Darren Sproles missed the first day of OTAs.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap skipped the first day of OTAs, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The 29-year-old former Pro Bowler is in a contract year and is due to make $7 million this season.
  1. As expected, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack did not attend the first day of OTAs, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that he's had regular contact with wide receiver Julio Jones while adding that Jones is expected to attend minicamp. Jones' absence from OTAs is expected as he and the team hash out an updated deal.
