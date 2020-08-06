Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opting out

Jacksonville announced Thursday that cornerback Rashaan Melvin is voluntarily opting out of the 2020 season. The move comes just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Jags signed the veteran DB to a one-year deal in April, presumably to compete for the starting left corner job with Tre Herndon. Melvin started for the Lions, Raiders and Colts over the past three seasons. Last week, DT Al Woods, another 2020 free-agent acquisition for Jacksonville, announced he was opting out because of COVID-19 concerns. Jags special teamer Lerentee McCray opted out earlier this week as well.