Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opting out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense has opted out.

Jacksonville announced Thursday that cornerback Rashaan Melvin is voluntarily opting out of the 2020 season. The move comes just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Jags signed the veteran DB to a one-year deal in April, presumably to compete for the starting left corner job with Tre Herndon. Melvin started for the Lions, Raiders and Colts over the past three seasons. Last week, DT Al Woods, another 2020 free-agent acquisition for Jacksonville, announced he was opting out because of COVID-19 concerns. Jags special teamer Lerentee McCray opted out earlier this week as well.

The list around the league now exceeds 60 players.

Here are other Thursday developments:

  • Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Lucas Niang is opting out, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Kansas City drafted Niang in the third round.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Brad Seaton is opting out and qualifies for the higher-risk stipend, per Pelissero.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed guard Malcolm Pridgeon on the reserve/opt-out list, making him the fifth player added from the team.

