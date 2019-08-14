Roundup: Flores hopes Fins' Drake back by Week 1

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot at Wednesday's practice.
Drake sat out of the joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he's hopeful that the running back will be ready for the opener.
Drake told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe that the injury is "nothing crazy," and he doesn't anticipate it to hinder his season.
It's unclear at this stage how long the injury could keep Drake out of practice, or whether the Dolphins are simply being cautious with the running back.
Drake has been splitting carries with second-year back Kalen Ballage. Any significant time missed by Drake would give Ballage the backfield edge heading into the season opener.
Other news we're monitoring around the league on Wednesday:
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has sat out team drills the past couple days with a minor hip injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Beckham has been working in individual drills and should be full go soon.
- The New York Giants claimed punter Johnny Townsend off waivers from the Oakland Raiders. The team also signed defensive back Terrell Sinkfield.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle) was reportedly out of a walking boot and working with trainers. Quarterback C.J. Beathard (thumb), who sat out practice Tuesday, and defensive back Jimmie Ward (collarbone), who's been sidelined for two months, practiced.
- Quarterback Danny Etling, who was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. Etling had been working at wide receiver in training camp after playing quarterback on New England's practice squad last year.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Bears receiver Emanuel Hall. A UDFA out of Missouri, Hall signed with Chicago following the draft. The Bears waived him on Tuesday.
- Chicago Bears guard Cody Whitehair left Wednesday's practice with a finger injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy said after practice that Whitehair will "be fine."