Patriots cut QB Danny Etling after brief move to WR

The Patriots are moving on from Danny Etling.

The quarterback was released by New England, the team announced Tuesday.

Etling was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh-round last year and spent the 2018 season on the practice squad. His claim to fame happened in Week 4 of the preseason in 2018, when he busted off an 86-yard touchdown run on an option play.

He seemed like a longshot to make the team in 2019, and was converted into a wide receiver during training camp to help his chances. The former LSU Tiger played just two snaps at receiver in the preseason opener, garnering one target and no catches.

This move brings the Patriots down to three quarterbacks on the roster (Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham), all of whom seem safe.