Roundup: Falcons sign DT Tyeler Davison to 1-year deal

Published: Apr 13, 2019 at 03:50 PM

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has a new NFL home.

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with the former Saints lineman on a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old Davison logged a career-high two sacks last season while starting 12 games for New Orleans. He's tallied 95 tackles, including nine for loss and 3.5 sacks, while making 48 starts in his four-year career.

The move adds more depth to a D-line that again includes defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who returns to Atlanta after a one-year stint with the Patriots. The Falcons might not be done building their defensive front, as they have been linked by some as a possible landing spot for University of Houston prospect Ed Oliver.

Atlanta interior linemen Grady Jarrett and Jack Crawford, both of whom were starters in 2018, also remain in the mix.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Saturday:

  1. The Philadelphia Eagles restructured Zach Ertz's to create $5.756 million in cap room, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that this is a straight conversion with no new money for Ertz.
  1. The Lions announced they have signed safety Charles Washington. He's recorded 13 special teams tackles in 29 games over the past two seasons after spending the majority of his 2016 rookie season on Detroit's practice squad.
