Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin visiting Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Friday as training camp approaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Griffin, a fifth-round selection in 2018, appeared in 46 games for the Seahawks, registering one sack, six QB hits and 25 tackles while also adding a sack in the 2019 playoffs. The 26-year-old was released after three seasons.
Multiple teams have had interest in Griffin over the course of the 2021 offseason, but heading to Florida would be an intriguing fit for the UCF alum. Griffin's pass-rushing abilities would be a welcomed fit for the Dolphins, who drafted Jaelan Phillips in the first round after the offseason release of Kyle Van Noy. Griffin could not only add depth but bring competition to a young unit of pass rushers.
Dolphins training camp is set to begin July 27.
Other news and notes we're tracking on Friday:
- The Denver Broncos signed third-round linebacker Baron Browning to his rookie contract.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with third-round safety Divine Deablo, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.