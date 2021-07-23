Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin visiting Dolphins

Griffin, a fifth-round selection in 2018, appeared in 46 games for the Seahawks, registering one sack, six QB hits and 25 tackles while also adding a sack in the 2019 playoffs. The 26-year-old was released after three seasons.

Multiple teams have had interest in Griffin over the course of the 2021 offseason, but heading to Florida would be an intriguing fit for the UCF alum. Griffin's pass-rushing abilities would be a welcomed fit for the Dolphins, who drafted Jaelan Phillips in the first round after the offseason release of Kyle Van Noy﻿. Griffin could not only add depth but bring competition to a young unit of pass rushers.