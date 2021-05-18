Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner Josiah Scott from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced.

Scott was a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020 out of Michigan State, and appeared in six games as a rookie, playing a total of 76 defensive snaps and recording 11 tackles (one for loss). Jacksonville chose Scott with the pick the Jaguars acquired from the Denver Broncos in the trade that sent A.J. Bouye to Colorado prior to the draft.

Jacksonville is apparently punting on Scott after just one season, with the new regime of Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke choosing a replacement in Houston -- who went undrafted in the same 2020 draft -- and a future late-round pick over the former Spartan.

The Jags also announced they have signed fourth-round defensive end Jordan Smith﻿.

The Eagles signed free-agent offensive tackle Casey Tucker﻿.