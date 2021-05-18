Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.
Philadelphia acquired corner Josiah Scott from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced.
Scott was a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020 out of Michigan State, and appeared in six games as a rookie, playing a total of 76 defensive snaps and recording 11 tackles (one for loss). Jacksonville chose Scott with the pick the Jaguars acquired from the Denver Broncos in the trade that sent A.J. Bouye to Colorado prior to the draft.
Jacksonville is apparently punting on Scott after just one season, with the new regime of Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke choosing a replacement in Houston -- who went undrafted in the same 2020 draft -- and a future late-round pick over the former Spartan.
The Jags also announced they have signed fourth-round defensive end Jordan Smith.
The Eagles signed free-agent offensive tackle Casey Tucker.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:
- The New York Giants claimed running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers from the Jaguars. The 2019 fifth-round pick missed last season after battling injuries and making two trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, New York released veteran backup quarterback Joe Webb.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed second-round guard Jackson Carman.
- The Cleveland Browns signed fourth-round offensive tackle James Hudson.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed fourth-round offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and fourth-round linebacker Buddy Johnson.
- The Buffalo Bills are bringing in wide receiver/kick returner Jeff Badet for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Badet spent the 2020 season with Washington, appearing in three games.
- The Carolina Panthers re-signed linebacker Julian Stanford, who led the team in special teams tackles last year while appearing in all 16 games.
- The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II, Rapoport reported. Denver signed wide receiver Damion Willis, offensive tackle Cody Conway, quarterback Case Cookus and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu. Denver waived injured wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, linebacker David Curry and offensive tackle Ryan Pope. Hamilton suffered a torn ACL last week just as the team was set to trade him to the 49ers, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported. Wide receiver Tim Patrick and safety Trey Marshall signed their free-agent tenders. The Broncos also announced that they have agreed to terms with Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive. The former linebacker spent the past three years as a scout with the Lions.
- The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted rookie free-agent kicker Jake Verity and released long snapper Brian Khoury.
- The Los Angeles Chargers signed fourth-round linebacker Chris Rumph II and claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers from the 49ers.
- The New England Patriots announce the official signings of safety Joshuah Bledsoe and quarterback Brian Hoyer. They released offensive lineman Najee Toran.
- The Chicago Bears waived wide receiver Reggie Davis and signed linebacker Austin Calitro.
- The Dallas Cowboys waived offensive tackle William Sweet.
- Washington claimed defensive back Chris Miller off waivers from the Cardinals.
- The New Orleans Saints signed defensive back Eric Burrell and placed guard Alex Hoffman on the reserve/retired list.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed fifth-round defensive back Nate Hobbs.
- The contract for Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Manny Patterson, who signed Monday, was disapproved, per the wire.