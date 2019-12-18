Roundup: Eagles place Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) on IR

The team announced Wednesday that linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery.
"Following Sunday's game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team physicians. On Monday afternoon, an MRI confirmed a lower lumbar disc herniation. After consulting with the team's spine surgeon, the decision was made to proceed with surgery," the team said in a statement.
Thus ends an injury-plagued season for Grugier-Hill, who missed the first three games of the season with a knee injury, and suffered a concussion in Week 14.
KGH's season ends with 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in 10 games, with six starts. He is set to be a free agent.
The injury is the latest blow to the Eagles ahead of their bout with the Dallas Cowboys this week with the NFC East title on the line. In their previous meeting, the Cowboys bowled over a Philly defense that was plagued with missed tackles. Now the Eagles will have to try to corral Ezekiel Elliot & Co. without one of their top linebackers.
Other news we're monitoring around the league:
»New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) were limited in practice Wednesday. Offensive lineman Tom Compton didn't practice due to a calf injury.
The Jets announced they have signed running back Kenneth Dixon. The former Raven has not appeared in a game this year after beginning the season on injured reserve and then being released. He's played in just 18 games sicne entering the league in 2016 but has averaged 4.8 yards per carry.
»San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), a full participant Tuesday, told reporters he'll play Saturday versus the Rams. "I'll be out there," he said. "There's no question."
»The Chicago Bears officially placed Danny Trevathan on injured reserve with an elbow injury. The team promoted defensive back Michael Joseph from the practice squad to the active roster.
»Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) and kicker Younghoe Koo (left foot) were limited in practice.
»Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (back) didn't practice while quarterback Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), receiver D.J. Chark (ankle), defensive end Josh Allen (shoulder), cornerback A.J. Bouye and offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) were among the limited participants.
»Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said offensive tackle Tyron Smith will not practice due to his right eye being swollen shut. Garrett added that the injury isn't considered football-related.
»Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Chris Board have been cleared from concussion protocol.
»The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
»Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle sprain) as probable/questionable for Week 16. He sat out Wednesday's practice. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) also did not practice. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) were limited.
»New York Giants tight end Evan Engram said he will have surgery Friday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot.
»Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) didn't practice while running back Derrick Henry was limited with a hamstring injury.
»The Oakland Raiders announced that right tackle Trent Brown (shoulder) will be placed on IR. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said during his press conference that running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be held out of Week 16 to rehab his lingering shoulder injury.
»New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (shoulder) were all limited in practice. Cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) was out.