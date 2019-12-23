Around the NFL

Roundup: Duane Brown to have meniscus surgery

Published: Dec 23, 2019 at 03:22 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Duane Brown with the NFC West division title on the line Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, but they could get the left tackle back for the playoffs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Brown is having surgery to trim a meniscus in his knee today, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport adds the surgery comes with a two-to-three-week recovery period, making it possible Brown could return in the playoffs.

The Seahawks already earned a postseason spot. Seattle would earn the NFC West title with a win over the 49ers and could sneak into a bye depending on outcomes of other tilts.

Seattle's offensive line was a disaster Sunday sans Brown against the Arizona Cardinals, giving up five sacks, including four to Chandler Jones off the edge.

For a banged-up Seattle team that is likely to be without running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) for the postseason. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced that Carson has a fracture in his hip but added that there is no long-term concern.

For an ailing Seahawks roster, the prospect of possibly getting Brown back in January offers at least a tiny glimmer of hope.

Here are other stories we're monitoring on Monday:

»Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ruled out against Green Bay after suffering a quad injury in the second quarter.

»Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond was ruled out against Minnesota with a hamstring injury. Running back Jamaal Williams suffered a shoulder injury.

»An MRI revealed Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered a calf strain, Rapoport reported, via a source. Rapoport added that the team will be cautious with the partially torn muscle but hopes to have Ingram back for the playoffs based on the severity of the injury. Coach John Harbaugh desribed the strain as "mild to moderate."

»Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to miss multiple weeks after hurting his left shoulder Sunday vs. the Jets, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Running back James Conner said he had an MRI on his quad injury is waiting for the results now, per ESPN. Conner is awaiting word on his status for Sunday's finale.

»Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says tight end Zach Ertz has a rib injury and will undergo a few more tests to determine the final evaluation of the injury. Rapoport later reported Ertz suffered a fractured rib.

Cornerback Ronald Darby suffered what Pederson deemed a significant hip injury and will miss time. Rapoport later reported that Darby is dealing with a strain in his hip and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, per a source. Darby does not need surgery and his recovery is measured in weeks, not months.

Pederson said offensive tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills are day to day with ankle injuries, and that wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot) "should be OK" after exiting early in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

»Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskinshas been ruled out for Week 17 against the Cowboys, interim head coach Bill Callahan said. Case Keenum will get the start in Dallas. Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, per Rapoport.

»Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to have minimally invasive surgery in a few weeks to fix the nerve issue in his neck that has cut short his season, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater via an informed source. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed that Vander Esch will go on IR following the procedure, officially ending his season. Slater also added that he's expected to be back long before camp.

»Tennessee Titans wide receivers Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond are in the concussion protocol, per coach Mike Vrabel.

»The Cincinnati Bengals officially placed wide receiver A.J. Green on injured reserve. Green has missed the entire 2019 campaign due to an ankle injury.

»An MRI on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's hamstring revealed a minor hamstring pull, Rapoport reported. His status for Week 17 remains unclear, with Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury saying earlier if Murray is healthy, he'll go.

»Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) could play Week 17 and offensive lineman Richie Incognito (ankle) is questionable. Gruden added that cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who left the field on a stretcher following a teammate with a collision, also might be available this weekend.

»The Miami Dolphins are signing running back Samaje Perine off the Bengals practice squad, a source told Rapoport on Monday.

