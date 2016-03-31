Roundup: Dolphins sign running back Isaiah Pead

The Miami Dolphins have been scraping the barrel for some running back help. They finally dug out a prospect.
Isaiah Pead signed with the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Dolphins also brought in Bobby Rainey for a workout.
A former second-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2012 by the Rams, Pead entered the NFL with explosiveness, good top-end speed, solid vision and agility to make defenders miss. In his four NFL seasons, Pead displayed next to none of those attributes, becoming a major draft bust.
The 5-foot-10 back compiled just 19 carries with the Rams, totaling 78 yards, and spent most of his time on special teams as a kick returner.
After not meeting Lamar Miller's price tag, swinging and missing on C.J. Anderson and Chris Johnson, Miami adds Pead to a backfield lead by second-year player Jay Ajayi.
Pead is no more than a depth signing, who might not make it through training camp. But the Dolphins need bodies. They took Arian Foster for a spin around the block recently and could sign the veteran later this summer if he's healthy. They should also add another runner or two in the draft.
Take a look at some other transactions that happened on Thursday:
- Omar Bolden signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to the team. Bolden could prove to be a valuable special teams addition for Chicago as a returner. In addition, the Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Ted Larsen.
- Linebacker Chad Greenway announced on social media that he will be sticking around in Minnesota next season.
- Pead wasn't the only player to ink a contract with the Dolphins. Running back Daniel Thomas, tight end MarQueis Gray and linebacker Spencer Paysinger each signed with Miami, the team announced.