Roundup: Dolphins sign running back Isaiah Pead

The Miami Dolphins have been scraping the barrel for some running back help. They finally dug out a prospect.

Isaiah Pead signed with the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Dolphins also brought in Bobby Rainey for a workout.

A former second-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2012 by the Rams, Pead entered the NFL with explosiveness, good top-end speed, solid vision and agility to make defenders miss. In his four NFL seasons, Pead displayed next to none of those attributes, becoming a major draft bust.

The 5-foot-10 back compiled just 19 carries with the Rams, totaling 78 yards, and spent most of his time on special teams as a kick returner.

Pead was suspended in 2013 for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. He missed all of 2014 with an ACL tear. The 26-year-old runner appeared in two games for the Rams in 2015 before being cut. He was later signed by the Steelers, but was never active.

After not meeting Lamar Miller's price tag, swinging and missing on C.J. Anderson and Chris Johnson, Miami adds Pead to a backfield lead by second-year player Jay Ajayi.

Pead is no more than a depth signing, who might not make it through training camp. But the Dolphins need bodies. They took Arian Foster for a spin around the block recently and could sign the veteran later this summer if he's healthy. They should also add another runner or two in the draft.

Take a look at some other transactions that happened on Thursday:

  1. Omar Bolden signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to the team. Bolden could prove to be a valuable special teams addition for Chicago as a returner. In addition, the Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Ted Larsen.
  1. Linebacker Chad Greenway announced on social media that he will be sticking around in Minnesota next season.
  1. Pead wasn't the only player to ink a contract with the Dolphins. Running back Daniel Thomas, tight end MarQueis Gray and linebacker Spencer Paysinger each signed with Miami, the team announced.
