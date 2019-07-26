Roundup: Dolphins ink WR Allen Hurns to 1-year deal

Allen Hurns didn't take long to catch on with another team.
Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys would be parting ways with Hurns following just one season in Dallas that ended with a hard-to-watch ankle injury in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Seahawks.
By Rapoport's account, Hurns' ankle is ready to go and his quick signing by the Dolphins would support that.
Heading into his sixth season, Hurns, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2015 with Jacksonville, joins a Dolphins receiving corps that features likely starters Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker with Brice Butler in the slot and the explosive Albert Wilson returning from injury.
Here is other roster news we're tracking Friday:
- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is off the physically unable to perform list and back at practice Friday.
- Cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end David Morgan and receiver Brandon Zylstra were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. The team also placed defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on the active/non-football injury list.
Coach Mike Zimmer told the media that Hughes has a multi-ligament injury and is not ready for practice, while Stephen should not be out long.
- The Washington Redskins signed linebacker Myles Humphrey, who spent the 2018 season on the Ravens and Giants practice squads after going undrafted in 2018.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent linebacker Drew Lewis, the team announced. Lewis previously participated in the Texans' 2019 offseason program before being waived last week. In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Tre Thomas.
- The Denver Broncos are signing wide receiver Nick Williams, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source. He played for the Rams and Titans last year and has 30 career receptions over five seasons. He previously played under Broncos OC Rich Scangarello in 2015 with the Falcons. The team later announced the signing.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie free-agent defensive end Immanuel Turner on Friday and waived running back Darrin Hall. In addition, Cincy placed center Billy Price, who started 10 games last year, linebacker Noah Dawkinsand long snapper Clark Harris on the active/non-football injury list.
- Running back Corey Grant signed with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced. Grant has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 81 career attempts. The Packers also signed defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu. Defensive lineman Eric Cotton was released.
- The Atlanta Falcons are signing former first-round pick linebacker Stephone Anthony, Rapoport reports.
- Tennessee Titans rookie receiver A.J. Brown left practice early after slipping and tweaking his hamstring during a team drill. He walked to the locker room under his own power and did not return to practice. After practice, coach Mike Vrabel described Brown's injury as "day-to-day."
- Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James did not participate in Friday's practice. Head coach Vic Fangio said there's no reason to be concerned, and that he's dealing with a "lower-leg bruise."
- The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Redskins and Jaguars tight end Niles Paul, Garafolo reports.
- The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman J.J. Dielman, the team announced Friday. Dielman was a fifth-round pick in 2017 and has spent time with the Bengals, Rams, Broncos and Seahawks.