Cowboys release WR Allen Hurns after 1 season

In a bit of surprising news, with the start of training camp just three days away, the Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Allen Hurns.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the news of Hurns' release Tuesday morning.

Hurns was relatively quiet in his lone season in Dallas, and his campaign ended following the gruesome left ankle injury he suffered during the Wild Card Round against the Seahawks. After securing a pass from Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' second possession of the game, Hurns went down in a heap after being tackled by safety Bradley McDougald.

Rapoport added that a source informed of the situation stated that Hurns' ankle is "ready to go."

After several months of intensive rehab, Hurns did participate in OTAs and minicamp, signaling that he was eager to rejoin the Cowboys' receivers room.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater noted that Hurns' sudden departure has more to do with contractual negotiations than his health.

A source informed tells me this came down to money. They offered him a lower number and Hurns wouldnât agree to it. Unfortunate, well liked player in the #Cowboys locker room. https://t.co/8Vdg78Uzxt â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

Not long after the news of his departure, Hurns shared his thoughts with Slater on being released.

Just spoke with #Cowboys WR Allen Hurns on todayâs release. Heâs understandably disappointed saying âIâm good. Just wished they did this earlier, they asked me for a pay cut Monday. Couple days before camp.â â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

After signing a two-year deal worth up to $12 million in March 2018, Hurns figured to be a part of Dallas' receiving corps for the foreseeable future.

The arrival of Amari Cooper from the Raiders via trade in October took away from Hurns' targets, resulting in career-low season totals of 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns in his 16 appearances (seven starts).

After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, Hurns signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars where he had a few productive seasons, including a breakout 2015 campaign where he recorded 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 TDs.