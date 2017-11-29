Around the NFL

Roundup: Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

Published: Nov 29, 2017 at 01:59 AM

Fresh off an emphatic offensive display, Atlanta is getting one of its best weapons back.

Devonta Freeman (concussion) has cleared protocol and returned to practice Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn announced while making an apparance on 92.9 WZGC-FM. Freeman missed the previous two weeks due to the concussion and returned to practice in a limited role last week before being declared out for Atlanta's game against Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman has been excellent in place of Freeman, making his case for more touches when the two are both available to play. Freeman's return adds an inside-the-tackles punch to Atlanta's running game, which hasn't slowed without him. It's another good bit of news for a Falcons team that is trending upward in all areas right now.

Here are the other injuries and transations we're tracking Wednesday ahead of Week 13:

  1. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (knee) and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) will not play Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Offensive tackles Trent Williams (knee), Morgan Moses (knee, ankle), linebacker Zach Brown (shoulder/Achilles tendon), guard Brandon Scherff and defensive linemanMatt Ioannidis (hand/ankle) are all questionable.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start on Sunday against the Packers, head coach Dirk Koetter said. Winston has missed the last three games after being injured in Week 9.

The Bucs however will be without two very important linemen in Demar Dotson (knee) and Ali Marpet (knee), who the team placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Marpet is dealing with an MCL strain, per a source informed of the situation.

  1. New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is undergoing ankle surgery today, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He will be going on IR.
  1. Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Adam Gase said.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) did not participate while defensive back Derron Smith (knee) returned to practice, per multiple reports.
  1. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Devin Funchess (toe), tight end Greg Olsen (foot) did not participate while quarterback Cam Newton (thumb/shoulder) was limited in practice. According to head coach Ron Rivera, McCaffrey's shoulder is sore from taking a hit and cornerback Daryl Worley's foot is also sore.
  1. Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion) returned to practice and was a full participant. Guard Josh Sitton (concussion) did not participate while Danny Trevathan (calf) was limited in practice.

The team claimed linebacker Lamarr Houston off waivers.

  1. Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (back) did not participate while tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle) were both limited in practice.
  1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice because of a sore Achilles tendon. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) also didn't practice. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) was limited.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton offered a compelling case to be named MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVII, which included a game-altering fumble return touchdown against the Eagles.

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2023 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2023.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE