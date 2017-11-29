Jay Cutler will start for Miami Dolphins vs. Broncos

Jay Cutler will be back on the field this week for the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran quarterback has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Adam Gase told reporters Wednesday. Cutler missed the Dolphins' 35-17 loss to the New England Patriots last week because of the injury, which he sustained in team's Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cutler, who has thrown for 1,602 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, will practice Wednesday, Gase said.

"He'll be all right," Gase said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "We'll get a good week of practice. We need to make sure we get the ball out on time."

Cutler takes back the reins of the Dolphins' offense from Matt Moore, who couldn't keep pace with the Tom Brady-led Patriots offense last week. Cutler, however, hasn't fared much better for a Dolphins team that ranks 30th in total offense and has the NFL's 31st-ranked passing attack.

Whether Cutler can help the Dolphins snap their five-game losing streak Sunday against an equally anemic Broncos passing offense remains to be seen.