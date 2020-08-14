Roundup: DE Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders practice 

Maxx Crosby was back on the practice field Thursday for the Las Vegas Raiders and has therefore been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The defensive end was placed on the list Aug. 6.
The former fourth-round pick is coming off a sensational rookie season in which he tallied 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 47 tackles as he earned 10 starts and played in all 16 games for the Silver and Black.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
- The New York Jets held their first practice Friday, but a few big-name additions did not participate. Rookie receiver Denzel Mims, running back Frank Gore, cornerback Pierre Desir and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi all missed practice with hamstring injuries, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Gase added that Gore was held out as a precaution, while Mims "got stretched out" running routes on air the other day.
- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters center J.C. Tretter sat out practice after undergoing a knee scope. Tretter recently had a scope to clean out out loose bodies and ease discomfort. The procedure should sideline him for a couple weeks and should not affect his availability for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Star defensive end Myles Garrett is also dealing with a tweaked hamstring, per Stefanski.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said defensive end Frank Clark missed practice with a stomach virus, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the official signings of tight end Luke Stocker and offensive lineman Scottie Dill on Friday.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, who has been working back from a hip injury, has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. Slater added defensive tackle Dontari Poe remains on the active/PUP list and was working off to the side.
- The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have activated outside linebacker Terrell Lewis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. L.A. also signed defensive back Jake Gervase and waived wide receiver Brandon Polk.