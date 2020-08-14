Roundup: DE Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders practice 

Maxx Crosby was back on the practice field Thursday for the Las Vegas Raiders and has therefore been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The defensive end was placed on the list Aug. 6.

The former fourth-round pick is coming off a sensational rookie season in which he tallied 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 47 tackles as he earned 10 starts and played in all 16 games for the Silver and Black.

