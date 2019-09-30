Roundup: Cowboys' Tyron Smith (ankle) out for Week 5

The team announced the fifth-round draft pick tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Redskins. The season-ending injury cuts short what had been a fast start for Connelly.
Making his third consecutive start, the inside linebacker recorded his second interception in as many games. Connelly also has two tackles for loss, including a sack, and 20 tackles overall.
Big Blue gained a player on the other side of the ball Monday. Wide receiver Golden Tate, who served a four-game suspension for PEDs, returned to the team facility.
"He should be fresh and ready to go," coach Pat Shurmur told reporters.
Here is other news we're tracking Monday:
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left the game in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the following inactives for Monday Night Football: FB Roosevelt Nix (knee), LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), G Fred Johnson, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Vance McDonald (shoulder), DE Isaiah Buggs and LB Vince Williams (hamstring).
The Bengals announced the following inactives for "MNF": DE Carl Lawson (hamstring), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion), DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), HB Trayveon Williams, OT Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle) and QB Jake Dolegala.
- The Dallas Cowboys received good news on star left tackle Tyron Smith's sprained ankle suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Smith might only miss one week due to the injury.
Head coach Jason Garrett confirmed during his press conference that the initial tests on Smith were "favorable" and that he's considered "week-to-week."
Smith already has been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Packers, per Rapoport, but he has not been ruled out for Week 6 against the Jets. Jerry Jones told reporters after the Saints game that Smith was dealing with a "high ankle" situation, but Rapoport reports the injury does not appear to have the standard 4-6 week timeline associated with high ankle sprains.
Garrett also confirmed that safety Kavon Frazier (torn pectoral) will have surgery and go on IR shortly thereafter, ending his season.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) is day to day. Adams went down late in Green Bay's loss to the Eagles last Thursday and said afterward he had a turf toe injury. LaFleur told reporters there isn't currently a plan for Adams' activity this week. "I really can't tell you right now," he said.
- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram "is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury, likely a couple weeks," according to Rapoport.
- Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters he expects Kyle Allen to start again Sunday versus the Jaguars, while adding there is no timeline for the return of Cam Newton (foot).
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who has missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury suffered early in training camp, has a medical checkup later this week and is not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Green's status is up in the air following Week 5.
- Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is undergoing tests Monday on his non-throwing shoulder to determine how much time he'll miss, per Rapoport. He is considered doubtful to play Week 5 in London versus the Raiders. Trubisky landed awkwardly on his left arm during Chicago's first drive against the Vikings and was replaced by Chase Daniel.
- Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has has only been cleared for non-contact drills and will begin throwing Monday. New York coach coach Adam Gase said he's unsure about Darnold's availability for Week 5 versus the Eagles since the second-year QB hasn't been cleared for contact. Darnold has been sidelined since the season opener because of mononucleosis.
Gase said rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams "is good to go" after battling an ankle injury, while linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) are not expected to practice Wednesday.
- Los Angeles Rams CB Marcus Peters was a full participant after practice after suffering a face injury against the Bucs on Sunday. Safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) didn't participate after getting injured in the same game.
- Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was a full participant in practice. He was also a FP in last Friday's practice after being limited the past few weeks with the injury but was inactive against the Cardinals in Week 4. He hasn't appeared in a game since Week 2.