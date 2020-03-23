Roundup: Cowboys in contract talks with Dontari Poe

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys are in talks with defensive tackle Dontari Poe on a potential deal, per a source informed of the discussions. NFL Network's Jane Slater adds the two sides are close to coming to an agreement.
A 2012 first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, Poe spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after one year in Atlanta. Poe played 11 games in Carolina in 2019, compiling 22 tackles and four sacks before suffering a season-ending torn quad. The Panthers declined his option earlier this offseason.
Poe, turning 30 in August, played well last season before the injury, and can eat up space in the middle while pushing the pocket.
The Cowboys have sought to bulk up the interior line this offseason as new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan takes over, desiring bigger bodies on the inside than previous DC Rod Marinelli.
The Cowboys have done their homework on defensive tackles, also looking into Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel, Slater reported.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:
»*Marcus Mariota*'s contract with the Raiders is for two years and $17.6 million, with a fully guaranteed base salary of $7.5M in the first year, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal includes a host of incentives: $2.4 million if Mariota plays 60 percent of the snaps in 2020, another $1.5 million available in per-game playing time and wins, $10 million available in 2021, $12 million in 2021 salary escalator, and $2 million in playoff/Super Bowl incentives each year. NFL Newtork's Tom Pelissero reported the max value is $37.5 million.
» The Washington Redskins are re-signing defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, per Pelissero. Brantley has played the last two seasons with Washington.
The team also announced a host of releases: cornerback Kayvon Webster, safety Montae Nicholson and cornerbacks Breon Borders, Dee Delaney and Coty Sensabaugh.
» The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free-agent cornerback Torry McTyler, the team announced.
» The New England Patriots are signing safety and special teams contributor Cody Davis, his agent announced. Davis is a seven-year veteran who played with the Jaguars the last two years after five with the Rams organization.
New York is also re-signing outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins to a one-year deal worth $5 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero. He recorded a career-high eight sacks last year.
»The New Orleans Saints signed defensive end Noah Spence, Pelissero reported per a source. The former second-rounder spent half a season with the Redskins last year, recording one sack in seven games before being waived in November.
»Another former Patriot is headed to the Giants. New York is signing running back Dion Lewis, per Garafolo. The all-purpose back saw his workload diminish over two years with the Titans. Lewis' best season as a runner came in 2017 with New England, where Giants coach Joe Judge was coordinating special teams.
» Free-agent cornerback Jimmy Smith is signing back with the Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Rapoport.
»The Kansas City Chiefs are signing XFL quarterback Jordan Ta'amu of the St. Louis BattleHawks, Ta'amu's agent announced on Twitter.
»The Tennessee Titans are signing linebacker/special teams ace Nick Dzubnar to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported per a source. Dzubnar spent the past five seasons with the Chargers.
»The Baltimore Ravens announced they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with safety Anthony Levine.
»The Jaguars signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million deal that includes $1 million fully guaranteed, Pelissero reported per a source. Woods recorded 32 tackles in 14 games with the Seahawks last season before being suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Jacksonville also signed veteran defensive end Cassius Marsh to a one-year deal that includes $600,000 guaranteed, according to Pelissero.