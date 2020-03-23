Roundup: Cowboys in contract talks with Dontari Poe

»*Marcus Mariota*'s contract with the Raiders is for two years and $17.6 million, with a fully guaranteed base salary of $7.5M in the first year, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal includes a host of incentives: $2.4 million if Mariota plays 60 percent of the snaps in 2020, another $1.5 million available in per-game playing time and wins, $10 million available in 2021, $12 million in 2021 salary escalator, and $2 million in playoff/Super Bowl incentives each year. NFL Newtork's Tom Pelissero reported the max value is $37.5 million.