Roundup: Christine Michael reportedly visits Patriots

Published: May 10, 2017 at 05:52 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New England Patriots continue to feel around for backfield help.

The team hosted free-agent runner Christine Michael on a visit Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reported. The former Seahawks draft pick was released by the Packers earlier this month after appearing in six games for Green Bay down the stretch in 2016.

Michael has served as an object of fascination for fans and fantasy heads alike. After being dumped by Seattle, Dallas and Washington, the athletic back finally shone bright in late-2015 during a second stint with the Seahawks. He carried his productive play into last season before the 'Hawks dumped him again in November.

He was just a body in Green Bay, but it's fair to wonder what Michael could become in New England -- a wonderland for castoff backs. That said, the Patriots are bloated at the position with Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee ticketed for action alongside passing-down specialists Dion Lewis and James White. We'll find out what the Pats are up to soon enough.

Here's other free agency news we're following on this spring day:

  1. The Minnesota Vikings are signing former Patriots receiverMichael Floyd, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's a one-year deal worth roughly $1.5 million with incentives up to $6 million, Rapoport added, per a source.
  1. Former Vikings and 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges is visiting the Jets on Wednesday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hodges, 26, has also met with the Chiefs and Seahawks.
  1. The Chiefs have added to their offensive line, signing free-agent guard Andrew Tiller. The former Saints and 49ers blocker started 14 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons.
  1. Patriotsexercised a rarely used tender on running back LeGarrette Blount on Tuesday. Under the terms of the tender, if he doesn't join another team before July 22, he would have to sign with the Patriots or sit out until Week 10 of the 2017 season.
  1. Browns running back Isaiah Crowell has signed his second-round restricted free-agent tender, Rapoport reported, per his representation. He's now under contract.
