Roundup: Chiefs signing veteran QB Matt Moore

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis will find his pockets a little lighter before the regular season begins.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Lewis was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness in the team's Aug. 17 preseason tilt for lowering his helmet, per a source informed of the situation.

The fine came in the preseason game against his former team, the New England Patriots. Lewis was not penalized on the play. Lewis played just 10 snaps in the game, rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for nine yards.

Lewis is expected to play a big role in the Titans offense this season as part of the two-headed backfield with Derrick Henry.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Hennehas a fractured ankle. Wide receiver Marcus Kemp tore his left ACL and MCL. Defensive end Breeland Speaks suffered an MCL sprain and meniscal injury in his right knee. All three are scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Following Chad Henne's ankle surgery, the Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore, Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. This will be McDonald's 10th NFL season; he spent 2018 with the Raiders where he contributed 31 total tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss in 15 games.
  1. The Detroit Lions plan to sign free agent RB Justin Stockton, who spent part of the preseason with the team. In a corresponding move, receiver Deontez Alexander is being released. The Lions also announced that linebacker Steve Longa has been activated from the Active/PUP list.
  1. The Miami Dolphins are releasing offensive lineman Will Holden. Drafted in the fifth round by Arizona in 2017, Holden played in 11 games over two stints with the team before being waived on July 20. He was claimed off waivers shortly thereafter by Miami on July 21.
  1. The Denver Broncos have announced that they have waived defensive lineman Zach Kerr, 10-year veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson and wide receiver Nick Williams.
  1. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot sprain) worked off to the side with trainers during Monday's practice. He remained out of a walking boot but was not dressed for regular participation.
  1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill was fined $10,527 for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch during the second week of the preseason, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans (leg) returned to practice Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (heart) looked good coming back to full practice. No word if he will play vs. the Jaguars.
  1. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness against the Cowboys, Aug. 17.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, who's been limited by a hip injury, took part in team drills for first time since Aug. 6.
  1. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has a broken thumb but is expected to be back for Week 1, Pelissero reported. Indianapolis waived safety Matthias Farley, who spent three seasons with the team and was a starter in 2017.
  1. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said running back Bryce Love will open the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
  1. Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Conor McDermott and cornerback Cam Lewisremain in the concussion protocol.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks received good news on the condition of WR David Moore (humerus), according to Rapoport, who provided the crucial update. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed earlier in the day that Moore was injured during Sunday's practice.
  1. New Orleans Saints DL Sheldon Rankins (torn Achilles) was activated from the PUP list on Monday, coach Sean Payton told reporters. There is no timetable for his return to game action.
  1. The New York Jets have announced two moves: S Santos Ramirez is joining the team and, in a corresponding move, the team will part ways with CB Dee Delaney.
  1. Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks will not need surgery on his pectoral injury and is expected to be back this season, Rapoport reported, per sources. Burks' absence should be short-term and might not need to go on injured reserve.

Fellow linebacker Rashan Gary returned to practice Monday after being carted to the locker room with an apparent injury during Green Bay's preseason game Thrusday.

  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Monday after missing their last two preseason games with a calf injury. Center Weston Richburg is off the PUP list and returned to practice Monday.
  1. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones was taken off the PUP list Monday and will return to practice. Jones had missed all of training camp while recovering from offseason hip surgery. Jones is one of a slew of Cowboys players in line for contract extensions this season.

Defensive end Taco Charlton is dealing with an ankle injury and is not practicing Monday. Starting tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin are dealing with back injuries.

  1. The Houston Texans placed running back Lamar Miller on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.
