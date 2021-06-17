Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Kansas City Chiefs all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes has proclaimed himself good to go and moving past any issues with a toe that required offseason surgery.
Having previously stated that if there was a game he could play, Mahomes, speaking Thursday to reporters at the conclusion of Chiefs mandatory minicamp, doesn't "see any problems moving forward," via the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope.
Mahomes said he was able to scramble and move well overall as it appears the former Super Bowl and NFL AP Most Valuable Player is moving past a pesky toe and onward to full-speed preparation for the Chiefs' 2021 campaign.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday:
- Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips announced the franchise has recently submitted a bid for the Arlington International Racecourse property, located in Arlington Heights, Illinois. "It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future," Phillips said in a statement. "If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential."
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols has a toe injury and did not work out on the final day of minicamp.
- The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that all tickets for their 2021 season home games have sold out. Every game, including two of Tampa's three preseason games, will be played with 100% fan capacity.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., a wide receiver out of LSU.
- New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that tight end Chris Herndon was limited in Wednesday's practice due to some tightness in his hamstring, but Saleh added the tight end was "perfectly fine," via SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.
- The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the signing of second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive lineman out of Washington.
- Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters cornerback Xavien Howard held out of all three days of the team's mandatory minicamp, which concluded Thursday.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the following free agent signings: receiver Jeff Badet, and defensive linemen John Atkins, Shareef Miller and George Obinna. The Falcons also released defensive lineman Alani Pututau, wide receiver Greg Dortch, wide receiver Jeff Holland and defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Atlanta also announced it has signed 2021 draft picks cornerback Darren Hall and offensive lineman Drew Dalman, who were each taken in the fourth round.
- The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign defensive lineman Willie Yarbary, a Wake Forest product who recently played in The Spring League, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.