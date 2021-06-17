Around the NFL

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Published: Jun 17, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Kansas City Chiefs all-world quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has proclaimed himself good to go and moving past any issues with a toe that required offseason surgery.

Having previously stated that if there was a game he could play, Mahomes, speaking Thursday to reporters at the conclusion of Chiefs mandatory minicamp, doesn't "see any problems moving forward," via the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope.

Mahomes said he was able to scramble and move well overall as it appears the former Super Bowl and NFL AP Most Valuable Player is moving past a pesky toe and onward to full-speed preparation for the Chiefs' 2021 campaign.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday:

  • Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips announced the franchise has recently submitted a bid for the Arlington International Racecourse property, located in Arlington Heights, Illinois. "It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future," Phillips said in a statement. "If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential."

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols has a toe injury and did not work out on the final day of minicamp.

  • The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that all tickets for their 2021 season home games have sold out. Every game, including two of Tampa's three preseason games, will be played with 100% fan capacity.
  • The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿, a wide receiver out of LSU.
  • New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that tight end Chris Herndon was limited in Wednesday's practice due to some tightness in his hamstring, but Saleh added the tight end was "perfectly fine," via SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.
  • The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the signing of second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike﻿, a defensive lineman out of Washington.
  • Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters cornerback Xavien Howard held out of all three days of the team's mandatory minicamp, which concluded Thursday.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced the following free agent signings: receiver Jeff Badet﻿, and defensive linemen John Atkins﻿, Shareef Miller and George Obinna﻿. The Falcons also released defensive lineman Alani Pututau﻿, wide receiver Greg Dortch﻿, wide receiver Jeff Holland and defensive lineman Eli Ankou﻿. Atlanta also announced it has signed 2021 draft picks cornerback Darren Hall and offensive lineman Drew Dalman﻿, who were each taken in the fourth round.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign defensive lineman Willie Yarbary, a Wake Forest product who recently played in The Spring League, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
news

Two G.O.A.T.s: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes share 'Madden NFL 22' cover

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of "Madden NFL 22," EA Sports announced Thursday, less than a year after the two squared off in the Super Bowl.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

The Seattle Seahawks inherit a new offense after the hiring of OC Shane Waldron this offseason and WR Tyler Lockett says it will bring more freedom to the wide receiving corps. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
