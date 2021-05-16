Around the NFL

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

Published: May 16, 2021 at 04:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The defending Super Bowl champions are adding depth to their secondary.

The Buccaneers are signing free-agent cornerback Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Hamilton appeared in all 16 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Bucs faced in Super Bowl LV. The 28-year-old played most of his snaps on special teams and managed to collect 12 total tackles.

An undrafted veteran of five seasons, Hamilton spent the weekend at Bucs minicamp trying out for the team. He joins a young, athletic secondary that grew right before our eyes during Tampa's championship run that featured three road wins against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:

  • The Carolina Panthers have signed safety Lano Hill and defensive end Kendall Donnerson﻿, the team announced. Both Hill and Donnerson spent the weekend trying out for the team at Panthers minicamp. Carolina waived kicker Matt Ammendola﻿, linebacker Daniel Bituli﻿, and defensive tackle P.J. Johnson in order to make room for their new signees.
  • The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy﻿, defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal Jr. and linebacker Quentin Poling﻿, the team announced.
  • The Chicago Bears have signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Lacy, the team announced. Chicago waived linebacker Michael Pinckney in a correlating move.
  • The Buffalo Bills have signed Joe Giles-Harris after the linebacker tried out for the team over the weekend, the team announced.
  • The New York Giants announced the signings of WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement﻿.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW