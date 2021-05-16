Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The defending Super Bowl champions are adding depth to their secondary.
The Buccaneers are signing free-agent cornerback Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Hamilton appeared in all 16 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Bucs faced in Super Bowl LV. The 28-year-old played most of his snaps on special teams and managed to collect 12 total tackles.
An undrafted veteran of five seasons, Hamilton spent the weekend at Bucs minicamp trying out for the team. He joins a young, athletic secondary that grew right before our eyes during Tampa's championship run that featured three road wins against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:
- The Carolina Panthers have signed safety Lano Hill and defensive end Kendall Donnerson, the team announced. Both Hill and Donnerson spent the weekend trying out for the team at Panthers minicamp. Carolina waived kicker Matt Ammendola, linebacker Daniel Bituli, and defensive tackle P.J. Johnson in order to make room for their new signees.
- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal Jr. and linebacker Quentin Poling, the team announced.
- The Chicago Bears have signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Lacy, the team announced. Chicago waived linebacker Michael Pinckney in a correlating move.
- The Buffalo Bills have signed Joe Giles-Harris after the linebacker tried out for the team over the weekend, the team announced.
- The New York Giants announced the signings of WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement.