Roundup: Big Ben dealing with minor elbow injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin the week of preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs slightly banged up at the quarterback position.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a "minor elbow issue" that could limit him early in the week.
Tomlin, who categorized the situation as "bumps and bruises associated with the game," didn't appear too concerned and pointed out the Steelers will sometimes limit Roethlisberger early in the week to allow younger players to receive practice repetitions, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.
Steelers guard David DeCastro fractured his hand on Sunday, Tomlin announced. His status will be monitored, per the head coach.
And for those looking for their weekly Le'Veon Bell update, Tomlin said he has not been in contact with the absent running back.
"Nothing has changed regarding us," Tomlin said. "We're preparing to play this week with the guys that are here and working, James (Conner) being central to that. I will not withhold information from you guys. If and when any of that changes, I'll let you know. If it does not, my answer will remain the same."
Here are other situations we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it could be a "couple of weeks" for wideout Doug Baldwin who is having "MCL issues," according to Andy Patton with USA Today. The time frame goes in line with MCL strains.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive end Dante Fowler to the active roster following a one-game suspension, the team announced. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Michael Bennett.
- The Carolina Panthers announced tight end Greg Olsenre-fractured his right foot in the season opener. The 12-year veteran is opting not to have surgery at this time. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is expected to miss a significant amount of time and could be placed on injured reserve.
- The Houston Texansworked out several offensive tackles Tuesday, in light of starting right tackle Seantrel Henderson's season-ending ankle injury. The list of free agents includes Cornelius Lucas, Austin Howard and Chris Clark. The team also placed cornerback Kevin Johnson on injured reserve after suffering a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced linebacker Deion Joneshas been placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in their season opener last Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Dan Quinn said he expects Jones to return this season, but he'll be out a minimum of eight weeks.