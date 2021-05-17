Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

Around the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move.

The former San Francisco 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.

A shifty slot receiver out of Louisiana Tech, Taylor showed promise getting open in tight quarters and being a release valve over the middle during the early portions of his career, which included 430 yards on 43 catches with two TDs in his rookie campaign in 2017. Taylor's career, however, has been sideswiped by injury. He missed all of the 2019 season after a setback following foot surgery. In 2020 he earned just 10 catches for 86 yards in 12 games played.

Taylor is a good flier for a Bengals squad that drafted Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall to help replace perennial Pro Bowler A.J. Green. Cincy was still in the market for slot help after the draft. Taylor, 27, could fit the bill if he proves the injury issue is in the past and can move like he showed as a rookie.

The Bengals also signed seven of their 2021 draft picks: fourth-round defensive end Cam Sample, fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, fourth-round offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, fifth-round kicker Evan McPherson, sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Hill, sixth-round running back Chris Evans and seventh-round defensive end Wyatt Hubert.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

  • The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Marqise Lee and waived Austin Proehl﻿. Lee, who spent six years with the Jaguars, was with the Patriots last season but opted out.
  • The New England Patriots are signing veteran lineman Alex Redmond﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via Redmond's agent. Redmond started 24 games with the Bengals over the past three years.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round pick ﻿Jalen Camp﻿ and waived running back ﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿.
  • The Indianapolis Colts made their signing of kicker Eddy Pineiro official.
  • The Denver Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations/special advisor to the general manager.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive linemen Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu to one-year contracts and released defensive lineman Eli Howard﻿.
  • The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau﻿.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with former Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on a one-year contract.
  • Washington announced the official signing of defensive back Bobby McCain﻿.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Tyree Gillespie and center Jim Morrissey﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert﻿.
  • Wide receiver Daurice Fountain is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Fountain's agent. The former fifth-round pick spent the past three seasons with the Colts.
  • The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb and waived wideout Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy﻿.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Tae Hayes and released safety Chris Miller and receiver Darece Roberson Jr﻿.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton﻿, tight end Jerell Adams﻿, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley﻿.

