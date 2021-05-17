Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move.

The former San Francisco 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.

A shifty slot receiver out of Louisiana Tech, Taylor showed promise getting open in tight quarters and being a release valve over the middle during the early portions of his career, which included 430 yards on 43 catches with two TDs in his rookie campaign in 2017. Taylor's career, however, has been sideswiped by injury. He missed all of the 2019 season after a setback following foot surgery. In 2020 he earned just 10 catches for 86 yards in 12 games played.

Taylor is a good flier for a Bengals squad that drafted Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall to help replace perennial Pro Bowler A.J. Green. Cincy was still in the market for slot help after the draft. Taylor, 27, could fit the bill if he proves the injury issue is in the past and can move like he showed as a rookie.

The Bengals also signed seven of their 2021 draft picks: fourth-round defensive end Cam Sample, fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, fourth-round offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, fifth-round kicker Evan McPherson, sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Hill, sixth-round running back Chris Evans and seventh-round defensive end Wyatt Hubert.