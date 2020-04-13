Around the NFL

Roundup: 49ers re-sign former first-rounder Verrett

Published: Apr 13, 2020 at 07:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed a pair of veteran cornerbacks to ensure depth heading toward the 2020 season.

The team announced it has re-signed Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson to one-year deals.

Verrett, a former first-round pick by the Chargers who went to a Pro Bowl in 2015, signed a one-year contract with San Francisco last year. The veteran, however, played in just one game before going on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 28-year-old sported sticky coverage skills early in his career but has been derailed by one injury after another. Verrett has played in just six games since 2015.

Johnson, a former fourth-round pick by the Niners in 2014, bounced around the NFL the past two years, playing with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers before returning to San Francisco for seven games last season.

At this stage of their careers, neither is considered a starter, but add depth to the CB corps, which general John Lynch could add to in next week's draft.

Other Monday news from around the NFL:

»With Greg Zeurlein moving on to the Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Canadian Football League kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation, and XFL alum Austin MacGinnis. The team announced both on Monday.

Hajrullahu, who turns 30 on April 24, is a two-time CFL All-Star and won the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He kicked for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to start his career, then the Argonauts and with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats most recently. During his career, he's also handled punting duties. In 2019, he made 47 of his 55 field goals (85.5 percent), was 26-for-28 on point-after kicks and averaged 43.1 yards over 106 punts.

MacGinnis, a product of Kentucky, was perfect in five games for the XFL's Dallas Renegades, hitting on all 10 of his field goals.

»The Pittsburgh Steelers added some more former XFL players. The team announced it signed receiver Saeed Blacknall, who last played for the Los Angeles Wildcats, and defensive tackle Cavon Walker, who last played for the New York Guardians. Walker led the XFL with 4.5 sacks.

»The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they have re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor Neiko Thorpe. Thorpe has been the team's special teams captain the last two years.

»On the same day Hunter Henryis signing his franchise tag, Rapoport reported that the Chargers are also signing former XFL tight end Donald Parham Jr. After kicking for the Dallas Renegades this winter, Parham has reached an agreement with Los Angeles amidst five other NFL offers, Rapoport added.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher. That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Quarterbacks reported to training camp Sunday for the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson was among them, Ian Rapoport reports. The star QB was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Bears trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans; Browns, Broncos sign rookies

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW