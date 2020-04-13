Chargers tight end Hunter Henry signing franchise tag

The Chargers and Hunter Henry have a deal.

Los Angeles' talented tight end is signing his franchise tag Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source. That locks him up for the 2020 season at roughly $10 million.

It also gives Henry another year to build up his market. The fifth-year tight end caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, solid numbers for someone who played just 12 games. Staying healthy will be key moving forward. Henry has missed 23 games over the past four seasons, including all of the 2018 campaign because of a torn ACL.

The former second-round pick has consistently produced otherwise, including catching eight touchdowns as a rookie. He'll be in line for a nice pay day next offseason if he continues playing at this level and can stay on the field. That would also mean the Chargers boast one of the league's better tight ends this season.