Roster Reset: Can any team catch the Patriots?

So you wanna be a GM? Mike Maccagnan had the Midas touch in his first year as the Jets' general manager, earning accolades for an offseason of spending and deft trading that helped make the Jets relevant again. But the job has gotten more difficult in Year 2. Ryan Fitzpatrick is in a protracted stand-off with the team, the two sides far apart on a new deal. And then there's Muhammad Wilkerson, the team's best defensive talent, but also a player who might not make financial sense in the long-term for a franchise with plenty of defensive line depth.