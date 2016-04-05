Roster Reset: AFC North heading to Super Bowl LI?

» Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback. The Browns haven't had a legitimate franchise quarterback since before Y2K was a thing. The RGIII reclamation project will earn plenty of headlines this offseason. We certainly believe if anyone can rehab the former Rookie of the Year, it's Jackson. Still, in one way or another the Browns need to draft a quarterback of the future. That could be with the No. 2 overall pick. It could be later in the draft -- a la the Raiders getting Derek Carr in the second round or, going further back, the Chargers with Drew Brees. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dove deep on whether or not Cleveland should use their top pick on a quarterback.