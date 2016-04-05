Roster Reset: AFC North heading to Super Bowl LI?

With three teams that could tunnel deep into the 2016 playoffs in the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, the AFC North ranked No. 1 in Around The NFL's division power rankings. It's impressive that the strength of the trio can buoy the worst collection of talent in the Cleveland Browns.
Outside of Cleveland's millennium-long quest for a quarterback, the signal-caller situation is as stable and proven as any division. Ben Roethlisberger led the most explosive offense in the NFL last season and will get offensive line help and his superstar running back returning from injury. Andy Dalton enjoyed his best season in 2015 until a thumb injury wiped away a chance to get the playoff monkey off his back. Dalton will have an opportunity to demonstrate his improvement wasn't a fluke after he lost a load of pass-catching talent this offseason. Joe Flacco's return from an ACL injury is on schedule. After getting decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, we expect a resurgence in Baltimore.
While the Browns are clearly in rebuild-mode, it wouldn't surprise if any of the other three teams represented the AFC in Super Bowl LI.
Our Roster Reset series examines the state of each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft. Click here to see other breakdowns.
Cincinnati Bengals
What's changed:
The most underrated loss of the offseason was Hue Jackson's defection from Cincinnati to rival Cleveland. The ex-Bengals offensive coordinator coaxed the best out of Andy Dalton. When Jay Gruden left and Jackson was elevated, it was actually an upgrade on play calling and quarterback management. How smoothly will the transition go from Jackson to long-time quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese?
The change in coordinators is compounded by Dalton losing two receiving targets, Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu. While A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert make a strong one-two punch, there is little depth. Brandon LaFell is not the answer.
The defensive secondary will look a little different. Cincy plans to replace Reggie Nelson with 2013 third-round pick Shawn Williams and veteran corner Leon Hall remains unsigned. Keeping George Iloka and Adam Jones will aid some semblance of continuity. Adding Karlos Dansby will also provide leadership in the linebacker corps and insurance while Vontaze Burfict serves his three-game suspension to start the season.
What's next:
» Outside of 2014, Brandon LaFell hasn't produced at a quality level. If the Bengals are lucky, LaFell will look like more of a depth signing by September than actual contender for the No. 2 wideout role. Cincinnati is a prime candidate to snag a receiver early in the draft -- the likes of Josh Doctson, Tyler Boyd and Corey Coleman have already been mocked to the Bengals by some NFL.com draft analysts. The Bengals have been masters at snagging mid-round talent and coaxing it into production. They'll replenish that stock in 2016.
» We are in an even year, so will Marvin Lewis and Duke Tobin keep their streak alive of drafting a corner in the first round every other year? Adam Jones has been stellar, but he won't last forever. Dre Kirkpatrick (2012 draft) was burned often last season and Darqueze Dennard (2014 draft) is coming off a gruesome shoulder injury. Depth at corner remains a need. The Bengals could certainly also add another safety in the draft after letting Nelson walk.
» Lewis could bring in competition for center Russell Bodine, who has struggled mightily in his first two seasons as an NFL starter. Bodine is just 23, so it's likely Cincy keeps rolling with the center in hopes it finally comes together in Year 3. Depth on the interior behind 2017 free agent guard Kevin Zeitler is also a need in the draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers
What's changed:
The Martavis Bryant year-long suspension casts a shroud on what is expected to once again be the most explosive offense in the NFL. When the lanky Bryant was on the field, his speed produced major mismatch problems for defenses. Sammie Coates will be asked to step into that role at least on a part-time basis, but it's difficult to imagine the raw receiver improving enough in his second season to fully play the part meant for Bryant. The signing of tight end Ladarius Green will go a long way in supplanting a deep threat down the middle.
Maurkice Pouncey's return after missing the entire 2015 season with a broken leg shouldn't be understated. The center solidifies the interior in front of Ben Roethlisberger and for the Steelers' rushing attack. With the signing of offensive tackle Ryan Harris, we could see a battle for the left tackle spot, but the job should be former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva's to lose in camp.
Le'Veon Bell's health will be something to watch this summer. When healthy Bell is the best dual-threat back in the NFL. The back has been cleared to run after surgery on his MCL and PCL. He appears on target for the opener, but depending how large his workload can be out of the gate will affect the Steelers' play-calling early in the season.
What's next:
» The Steelers' biggest problem area in 2015 remains their biggest hole in 2016: the secondary. Specifically, Pittsburgh is brutally thin at corner. William Gay was re-signed after a so-so season, but he's 31 and on the downside of his career. The team isn't even sure if Cortez Allen is healthy. Brandon Boykin and Antwon Blake are gone after poor seasons. Pittsburgh expects Senquez Golson to make a leap this season, but they still need to add several pieces in the draft. It's not a coincidence that all seven NFL.com draft analysts mocked a first-round corner to Pittsburgh. It's almost too obvious.
»Bud Dupree's development in year two will be crucial for the Steelers' defense. He went sackless in his final 10 games, but did flash playmaking ability. Pittsburgh desperately needs Dupree to morph into a pass rusher and playmaker off the edge. Jarvis Jones has been a disappointment, James Harrison is 37, Arthur Moats is a solid rotational player but nothing more. If Dupree can become that young edge playmaker Pittsburgh has been searching vigorously for, it will help the defense's tattered back end immensely.
» As last season displayed, Landry Jones is not the long-term answer behind Big Ben. Pittsburgh believes Roethlisberger has about three to four prime years left. The time is now to start grooming a future replacement -- or at least a reliable quarterback when Ben inevitably gets hurt again.
Baltimore Ravens
What's changed:
Health is THE key factor for an aging Ravens squad. Last season the offense alone lost its quarterback (Joe Flacco), top receiver (Steve Smith), top running back (Justin Forsett) and top draft pick (Breshad Perriman) to injury. With Smith putting off retirement, the the quartet is expected to return, which will pump life back into a clipped offense. The addition of Ben Watson will provide a reliable over-the-middle tight end target missing since Dennis Pitta's rash of hip injuries. Mike Wallace -- at least in theory -- also gives Flacco the deep target he lacked sans Torrey Smith last season.
The biggest issue will be in front of Flacco. Kelechi Osemele's departure takes away one of the NFL's top interior blockers and a quality tackle in a pinch. Eugene Monroe appeared on his way out, but now becomes more vital than ever at left tackle.
Eric Weddle's arrival will add needed leadership to a porous secondary. After adding the veteran safety, the team cut ties with troubled safety Will Hill. The swap is an upgrade in consistency and reliability. Hill's release also paved the way for converted corner Lardarius Webb to start opposite Weddle. The Ravens' secondary was one of the most exposed units last season, Ozzie Newsome's moves will help stem that leak, but the GM is likely not done adding.
What's next:
» Newsome needs to address both linebacker positions in the draft later this month. After parting with Daryl Smith, the Ravens don't have a logical partner to pair with C.J. Mosley on the inside. With Terrell Suggs returning from injury and Elvis Dumervil about to hit the age cliff, a young edge rusher is vital. With the No. 6 pick, adding an heir to Suggs at outside linebacker is an obvious choice. Even owner Steve Bisciotti has griped about wanting to add young pass rushers to his stable.
» The offensive line needs to be restocked. Aside from Marshal Yanda, every spot could use an upgrade. Monroe is on the steep downslope of his career at left tackle. On the right side Ricky Wagner had a poor 2015 after Lisfranc surgery. The majority of Baltimore's line is either coming off injury, had a down season or is a replacement-level talent at this stage. Osemele's departure turned what was already a need into a necessity in the draft.
» In a division with the likes of Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and (maybe) Josh Gordon, corners are vital. The Ravens are assuming Jimmy Smith will finally return to form and counting on Shareece Wright's solid campaign being a sign of continued improvement rather than an aberration. That's a whole lot of gamble. Expect the Ravens to continue to address the secondary this month.
Cleveland Browns
What's changed:
It would probably be easier to list the things that haven't changed for the Browns this offseason. Sashi Brown and Paul DePodesta are in charge of the football operations and continue to jettison players. Hue Jackson enters as new coach. Robert Griffin III takes Johnny Manziel's place on the hyped quarterback train.
Cleveland lost a cavalcade of veteran starters. Notably Mitchell Schwartz -- one of the best right tackles in pro football -- and center Alex Mack left the offensive line. Whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback gig will be working with an offensive line not used to playing tougher. The team's top receiver, Travis Benjamin, also departed to little resistance.
The Browns' defense also cast aside veteran leaders Karlos Dansby and Donte Whitner while watching Tashun Gipson walk in free agency.
Cleveland is an easy target for critics, especially after watching talent walk out the door. It's not like Brown and DePodesta are deconstructing a 12-win team. Cleveland is clearly in rebuild mode, with a lot of mortar still needing to be poured.
What's next:
» Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback. The Browns haven't had a legitimate franchise quarterback since before Y2K was a thing. The RGIII reclamation project will earn plenty of headlines this offseason. We certainly believe if anyone can rehab the former Rookie of the Year, it's Jackson. Still, in one way or another the Browns need to draft a quarterback of the future. That could be with the No. 2 overall pick. It could be later in the draft -- a la the Raiders getting Derek Carr in the second round or, going further back, the Chargers with Drew Brees. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dove deep on whether or not Cleveland should use their top pick on a quarterback.
»Josh Gordon applied for reinstatement after his year-long ban. The NFL has yet to rule. The Browns have said they will welcome the stud wideout back if cleared by the league. Getting Gordon back on the field would be a huge boon for whoever is under center. The last time Gordon was on the field he was a matchup nightmare, going for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. That was 2013. If he returns, there will be a planeload of questions about Gordon both on and off the field. Regardless of what type of shape he returns in, Gordon in the lineup would be a massive upgrade for Jackson.
» The Browns need help everywhere on defense, but solidifying a porous front seven continues to be a must through the draft. Cleveland owned one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season. This year's draft is deep with talent on the defensive line. Regardless of what happens at No. 2, expect the Browns to add several D-lineman in the mid and late rounds.