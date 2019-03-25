Around the NFL

Rosenhaus wouldn't be shocked if Gronkowski returns

Published: Mar 25, 2019 at 07:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus said during a Monday appearance on NFL Network's Up to the Minute that he was shocked when his client Rob Gronkowski decided to retire, which the tight end announced Sunday.

Rosenhaus, though, said it wouldn't surprise him if the now former New England Patriots tight end at some point decided the retirement life wasn't for good enough.

"This is entirely me telling you just a gut-feeling -- I wouldn't be shocked if Rob were to come back," Rosenhaus said.

The agent's opinion comes with a caveat, as Rosenhaus said Gronkowski held firm in the decision to walk away.

"It's not his plan [to come back]," Rosenhaus said. "He told me, 'I'm done. I've had enough. I've won three championships; I just won a championship. I'm healthy, I'm going out on top, I'm feeling good, I'm ready to do some other things.

"He told me he's done. Done. Done. And I tried to talk him out of it. I said, 'Rob, is there anything that I can say to the team, to coach [Bill] Belichick, about practice, training camp, meetings, whatever? He said, 'Drew, I'm happy, I'm content with my decision.'"

Gronkowki's responses leave little room for ambiguity and strongly suggest that returning to football isn't in his immediate or future plans.

He could change his mind, of course, as other players around the league have done in recent years.

As examples, running back Marshawn Lynch stepped away from football in 2016 for a little more than a year before returning; tight end Jason Witten's retired life in a broadcast booth lasted less than a calendar year before he decided to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys; and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's retirement took five months before he came back and signed with the Washington Redskins.

Whether Gronkowski follows in their footsteps remains to be seen, but for now he finished an accomplished career as a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler.

On his nine NFL seasons, Gronkowski totaled 521 catches for 7,861 yards receiving and 79 touchdowns TDs (tied for fifth all time). He also posted prolific numbers in the playoffs with 81 catches for 1,163 yards receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, all representing the most among tight ends.

In the meantime and Rosenhaus' speculation aside, all there's left to do at this point is debate whether Gronkowski is the all-time greatest at the tight end position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions change narrative in NFC North with road blowout of Packers at Lambeau Field

The Lions, who literally have never won the NFC North, took over the division reins with Thursday night's 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Thursday night loss to Lions: 'They whipped us. They manhandled us'

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that Green Bay was "manhandled" by the Detroit Lions following a 34-20 loss on Thursday night.
news

Lions RB David Montgomery scores three TDs in first win over Green Bay: 'I could tell my son that I beat the Packers'

After going 0-7 against the Green Bay Packers as a member of the Chicago Bears, Lions running back David Montgomery rushed for a career-best three touchdowns to drive Detroit to a 34-20 win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Lions' win over Packers on Thursday night

David Montgomery and the Lions got out to a big lead and held on to defeat the rival Packers on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shoulders blame for allowing 70 points to Dolphins

As a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins still lingers, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, "when those things happen, it's me first."
news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ for a while. The Packers have placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games.
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.