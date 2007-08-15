Rookies who have emerged so far at camps

Alan Branch, DT, Arizona Cardinals: Before the draft, Branch slid from a top-10 pick to the 33rd selection. Arizona traded up to get him and now team officials are saying that Branch has a real chance to perform like the top-10 pick he was projected to be. He is big, athletic and quick. But one reason he dropped in the draft was his lack of intensity on every play at Michigan. Still, Branch has shown enough this summer to make the Cardinals think they are as fortunate to get him as they were to get Matt Leinart last year, when the USC quarterback fell. Arizona also is extremely pleased with punt returner Steve Breaston, another Michigan man. From the early looks of it, Ann Arbor turned out to be real kind to the Cardinals.