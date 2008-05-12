 Skip to main content
Rookies Manningham, Woodson hurt during Giants' minicamp

Published: May 12, 2008 at 06:22 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Receiver Mario Manningham and quarterback Andre' Woodson were sidelined by injuries Saturday during the New York Giants' minicamp for rookies and free agents.

A third-round draft pick from Michigan, Manningham suffered a hip flexor on his left side running a pull-up pattern early in the morning workout.

Manningham said the injury happened because he did not run his pattern right.

"It ain't nothing bad or serious," Manningham said. "If it was serious I would not be walking."

Woodson pulled a quad muscle in his left leg a short time later. The injury happened as the sixth-round draft pick from Kentucky was scrambling to his left during an 11-on-11 drill.

"I don't know what happened," Woodson said. "I'm kind of disappointed I'm not out there for my first minicamp. I just can't wait to get back out there and do some good things."

Woodson threw an interception on his first pass in minicamp on Friday, but he felt he improved a lot in the second workout in the afternoon.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

