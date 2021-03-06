Rookies in Fantasy Football: Are QBs or TEs Worth Drafting? 

With dynasty leagues and film grinding really blowing up in recent years in the fantasy football community, a larger emphasis and more hype in general has been placed upon the rookies in fantasy football each season. The mindset has changed from the consensus being to wait on rookies, not pull them up draft boards and practice patience to one of targeting their upside as more and more rookies make an immediate impact. But is it worth taking gambles on the incoming rookies?

What I found with the running backs and wide receivers last week is that its worthwhile to take a shot on the rookies… just not in the early rounds. Even with the great 2020 rookie class really helping the case to pull the new players up, history just shows that it is rare for a rookie to finish Top-12 or even Top-24 at those positions. And then there's figuring out which rookies will be the one to breakout, which is a whole other conversation.

With each position's value being different, I wanted to dive into rookie quarterbacks and tight ends over the last decade and see if we can learn whether or not we should be targeting them in fantasy drafts and, if so, just how early we should be doing so.

Rookie QBs

The NFL has become more of a passing league over the last decade so it should come as no surprise that QB fantasy scoring has greatly been on the rise.

In 2011, the QB12 put up 222.78 fantasy points, but in 2020 that same spot finished with 282.44 fantasy points. The necessary fantasy points needed to be a Top-12 fantasy QB has never dipped below 250 since 2011, but three times in the last six seasons it has taken over 280 fantasy points. So right there, you must be very confident in a rookie QBs ability to put up fantasy points to draft them that highly. Using the last 10 years, a QB must score an average of 262.74 fantasy points in a season to finish inside the Top-12 QBs, or the very valued QB1 group in fantasy.

How many rookies have topped 262 fantasy points in their first season since 2011? Just eight. That number surprised me as it was lower than expected, but there are takeaways we can learn from this to help us identify the rookie's worth taking a gamble on in fantasy. The eight QBs that reached this threshold were: Cam Newton﻿, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson﻿, Robert Griffin III﻿, Jameis Winston﻿, Dak Prescott﻿, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert﻿. All of them played 16 games, except for Herbert who sat Week 1 last season. But, more so than that, six of the eight QBs to do so were selected within the first six picks of the NFL Draft.

Newton, Winston, Luck, and Murray were all first overall picks, with RG3 going second overall and Herbert going sixth. Wilson (third round) and Prescott (fourth round) were the only exceptions, but both won the starting job prior to the start of the season and played a full season as a rookie. So right there, the big takeaway could be that draft capital absolutely matters as teams that draft a QB early tend to let him start from day one. Additionally, if you are drafting a rookie QB as one of the first 12 off the board, you better be sure they are going to be the Week 1 starter. Otherwise, you likely reached. And before you say who will take a rookie QB that early – we had not one, but two rookie QBs go off the board as Top-10 QBs in our fantasy football mock draft this week.

So, now that we know draft capital and mainly being the starter from Week 1 greatly matters, the next question we need to ask is: What does an average season look like among those eight rookie QBs who were able to be QB1s from the start?