How to avoid overpaying for rookie RB, WR in fantasy football

As you can see with the minimums needed, there is less room for error with the receivers than with the running backs. Additionally, the WR2 receiving yards number may be a little low because ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ skews the numbers. As a rookie, he scored enough fantasy points to be a WR2, but he did so with just 593 receiving yards to go with 267 rushing yards.

But, you may be looking at those and wondering what to do with those numbers? It's much like with the RBs, but you can use projections to help you find the rookies to target. Jefferson may not have been the most hyped rookie receiver in fantasy drafts last year, but there was clearly a lot of targets up for grabs in Minnesota. Some rookies that had hype but did not live up to the expectations were players like ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿, ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ and ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿. What do they all have in common? Most, besides Ruggs, had questionable QBs but more importantly, all had proven talent around them that would clearly see a high volume of targets.

When trying to identify the rookie receivers that can break out, you should look first at the path to consistent targets. The more obstacles in the way of targets, the less likely the player is to breakout in his first year. But it's not just targets that are needed, as you can see by the rest of those benchmarks. The next step should be looking at their QB and the offense they play in. Obviously, the more passing opportunities, the better, but the higher level of play from the QB, the better the opportunity is to put up big numbers.

Final Takeaways

In doing this research, I kept going back to one big thing. We rely too much on stuff like draft capital and our perception of a player's talent when trying to project rookies. I am not saying that stuff doesn't matter, but using draft capital as an example – the first running back drafted last year was ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ and the receiver was Ruggs. Both flopped in fantasy as a rookie. Talent certainly matters, but then someone like Robinson goes undrafted, comes out of nowhere and reminds us that no one's evaluation process is perfect, even NFL front offices. But what did Robinson have in Jackonsville last season? Opportunity. In fact, he had more opportunity than any rookie RB and to no surprise, he was the cream of the rookie RB crop until he suffered a late-season injury. The biggest thing we have to identify when evaluating which rookie RB and WR can breakout and be immediate fantasy contributors is opportunity. Volume does not guarantee fantasy success, but in my opinion, it is the biggest key ingredient.

Additionally, when it comes to rookies we have seen in recent years, they can be slow out the gate, but then go on a tear down the stretch and help teams win fantasy championships. Some rookies who did this last year include Taylor, ﻿Cam Akers﻿, Aiyuk and I'll even throw in ﻿Justin Herbert﻿. Mid-to-late season runs by a rookie make sense as they adjust to the league and typically have to earn their larger role in the offense. They all can't be Jefferson or Robinson and hit the ground running. In fact, we now have data that shows just how hard it is for a rookie to finish Top 12 or Top 24 at their position. With all of this in mind, I came away with one big takeaway: Do not pay full price for a potential rookie breakout!

Rather than drafting Edwards-Helaire in the first round, it would have been better to draft Taylor as a Top-20 back, or ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ as an RB3. Drafting a rookie inside the Top 12 at these positions is basically playing the lotto (there's always exceptions like rookie year ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ and ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ who had guaranteed 250+ touches).