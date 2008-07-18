Rookie WR Thomas signs a four-year deal with Redskins

Published: Jul 18, 2008 at 09:18 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Second-round draft pick Devin Thomas of Michigan State signed a $4.83 million, four-year contract with the Washington Redskins on Friday, two days before training camp.

The deal includes a signing bonus of about $2.7 million for the wide receiver, who was Washington's top selection in April's NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Thomas was taken 34th overall and was the second wideout drafted.

"Signing my contract is something I wanted to get out of the way," Thomas said. "I did not want to hold out. Now that the financial aspect is taken care of, it is time to play football."

The Redskins have nine of their 10 draft picks under contract with camp to begin Sunday. The only pick still unsigned is Southern California tight end Fred Davis, who was taken later in the second round.

Thomas had one big year in college, catching a school-record 79 passes for 1,260 yards and eight touchdowns in 2007 as a junior at Michigan State. He also had a 29.1-yard average as a kickoff returner.

Also Friday, the Redskins released fullback Pete Schmitt. He was in training camp with Washington last year, was released before the start of the regular season, then was re-signed in March.

