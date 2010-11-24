Rookie WR Alexander ready to return to Rams' lineup

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 11:38 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Rams rookie wide receiver Danario Alexander might return against the Denver Broncos this weekend after missing a month following arthroscopic knee surgery.

Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford said after practice Wednesday he believed Alexander looked ready.

"He looked good," Bradford said. "He was flying around."

Alexander made four catches for 72 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against the San Diego Chargers in Week 6, his only extensive action. He was injured in practice in late October and underwent a fifth procedure on his left knee to remove torn cartilage.

Alexander said he probably would have needed surgery after the season in any case and that he feels better than he had before the injury.

"I'm feeling pretty good about my body and stuff like that," Alexander said. "I was fresh again, and Sam put some out there for me to go get them, and it happened."

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw four touchdown passes Monday night against the Broncos' secondary.

"Their secondary is kind of struggling a little bit," Alexander said. "We're going to try to go out and be explosive against them."

Offensive tackle Rodger Saffold also practiced and anticipates playing at Denver. Saffold, a rookie who won the left tackle job in training camp, aggravated a left shoulder injury late in last weekend's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"I've been dealing with this for a while," Saffold said. "They always try to attack that outside shoulder when they're trying to get around the edge, so I'm having to deal with a lot of that."

Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Saffold took "a steady diet" of plays Wednesday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW