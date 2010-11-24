Rookie WR Alexander ready to return to Rams' lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Rams rookie wide receiver Danario Alexander might return against the Denver Broncos this weekend after missing a month following arthroscopic knee surgery.
Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford said after practice Wednesday he believed Alexander looked ready.
"He looked good," Bradford said. "He was flying around."
Alexander made four catches for 72 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against the San Diego Chargers in Week 6, his only extensive action. He was injured in practice in late October and underwent a fifth procedure on his left knee to remove torn cartilage.
Alexander said he probably would have needed surgery after the season in any case and that he feels better than he had before the injury.
"I'm feeling pretty good about my body and stuff like that," Alexander said. "I was fresh again, and Sam put some out there for me to go get them, and it happened."
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw four touchdown passes Monday night against the Broncos' secondary.
"Their secondary is kind of struggling a little bit," Alexander said. "We're going to try to go out and be explosive against them."
Offensive tackle Rodger Saffold also practiced and anticipates playing at Denver. Saffold, a rookie who won the left tackle job in training camp, aggravated a left shoulder injury late in last weekend's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
"I've been dealing with this for a while," Saffold said. "They always try to attack that outside shoulder when they're trying to get around the edge, so I'm having to deal with a lot of that."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press