Rookie Watch: Chris Borland tops late-round steals list

Corey Linsley, OL, Green Bay Packers: After a rocky start, Linsley has developed into one of the NFC's better centers, grading third among all players at his position, per Pro Football Focus. A pair of NFC executives told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Linsley already ranks in the top half of the NFL's 32 starters. "I like him better than any center Green Bay has had in recent years," one scout said. "There's a lot of trash in this league. I would think he's top 10, maybe 10 or 12." Per STATS, Linsley is the NFL's only center with seven-plus starts and no sacks allowed.