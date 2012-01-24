Rookie QBs replacing Manning, Brady in Pro Bowl

The rookies have been chosen to replace Super Bowl quarterbacks Eli Manning and Tom Brady for Sunday's game matching the NFC against the AFC.
Carolina's Newton replaces Manning, and Chicago defensive end Julius Peppers steps in for Jason Pierre Paul. The players stepping in for New England's Pro Bowlers are Dalton and tight end Jermaine Gresham (for Rob Gronkowski) of Cincinnati, Jets guard Brandon Moore (for Logan Mankins), Jacksonville special teamer Montell Owens (for Matthew Slater), Baltimore guard Ben Grubbs (for Brian Waters), San Diego wide receiver Vincent Jackson (for Wes Welker) and Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (for Vince Wilfork).
Replacements chosen earlier on the AFC are Pittsburgh LB James Harrison (for Baltimore's Terrell Suggs), Baltimore RB Willis McGahee (for Houston's Arian Foster), Denver tackle Ryan Clady (for Miami's Jake Long), Houston DE Antonio Smith (for New England's Andre Carter); Denver safety Brian Dawkins (for Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu), Houston center Chris MVBCyers (for Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey), and San Diego RB Ryan Mathews (for Baltimore's Ray Rice).
For the NFC, its Minnesota LB Chad Greenway (for Chicago's Lance Briggs), Washington LB London Fletcher (for Chicago's Brian Urlacher), Atlanta WR Roddy White (for Detroit's Calvin Johnson), Seattle RB Michael Robinson (for Green Bay's John Kuhn), Seattle safety Kam Chancellor (for San Francisco's Dashon Goldson), and Seattle CB Brandon Browner (for San Francisco's Carlos Rogers).
Also chosen as replacements Tuesday were Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch, who steps in for San Francisco's Frank Gore (illness), and Miami defensive tackle Paul Soliai, who replaces Baltimore's Haloti Ngata.