Rookie QBs must start ASAP; top 5 trench teams; truth about Jameis

Head coaches typically don't pontificate on other teams' personnel plans. Such talk generally comes off as presumptuous and unseemly. But as we all know by now, Bruce Arians marches to the beat of his own drum. And in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach's defense, he was asked a question and he provided an answer.

Appearing on 100.9 FM in Alabama last week, Arians fielded a query about how he'd handle Tua Tagovailoa in Year 1 if he were coaching the Miami Dolphins. The grizzled quarterback whisperer's opinion on the matter spoke to the NFL's contemporary thinking around highly drafted signal-callers.

"I think it all depends on his health; if he's healthy, I'm playing him," Arians said of the No. 5 overall pick, via JoeBucsFan.com.

This desire to immediately start rookie quarterbacks has become the norm in the today's NFL. Teams are not only bypassing the old-fashioned "redshirt" season, but many are giving their first-year QBs the ball on Day 1. Last season, rookie quarterbacks totaled 57 combined starts, with Kyler Murray starting all 16 games, while Daniel Jones and Gardner Minshew logged 12 starts apiece.

With all of that in mind, here are three reasons why it does indeed make sense to quickly throw a rookie QB on the field in the modern NFL:

1) There's nothing like on-the-job training.

Despite Patrick Mahomes' unparalleled sophomore campaign following a redshirt season in Kansas City, the overwhelming majority of quarterbacks are better served by playing in Year 1. From going through the weekly preparation process to acclimating to the speed of the pro game to understanding the complexities of NFL defenses, young quarterbacks need reps as the starter in order to grow.

"I don't think you learn anything holding a clipboard," Arians said last week. "You know, I had Peyton Manning his first year, Andrew Luck his first year. Ben (Roethlisberger) was one of those guys that went in by accident because Tommy Maddox got hurt. You miss all the practice reps, you miss the game reps. I don't know what you learn holding a clipboard (and) watching."

In the NFL, the starting quarterback takes nearly all of the reps in practice. The starting unit is on the field for each and every snap of seven-on-seven (passing game), nine-on-seven (running game) and team periods. These reps are executed against the scout team, but they give the quarterback an idea of how the opponent will align and play. Additionally, these experiences provide the field general with a better understanding of timing, anticipation and expected execution.

While those reps are certainly valuable, though, they pale in comparison to the game-day experience. Young quarterbacks quickly discover the challenges of communicating with coaches, managing an offense and executing plays at a high level against a set of defenders playing at warp speed. If a rookie's able to acclimate to the frenetic pace and unrelenting pressure of the game, he has a chance to enjoy long-term success.

2) College influence on the pro game has eased the transition.

It's taken some time, but NFL coaches are readily stealing concepts from the college game. In recent years, we've seen a Sunday explosion of run/pass options (RPOs), read-option plays and additional collegiate schemes. With more coaches opting to operate primarily from the spread, young quarterbacks are stepping into offenses built around familiar plays and concepts.

As a result, rookies are not only surviving but thriving. Murray is the perfect example, as an Air Raid prodigy playing for a former college coach with extensive experience in the offense. The marriage between 2019's No. 1 overall pick and Kliff Kingsbury enabled the Arizona Cardinals' offense to hit the ground running, despite being led by a rookie quarterback who logged just 17 collegiate starts.

"Coming from where he was at -- Texas A&M and then Oklahoma, where they give him that freedom -- there's a comfort level that he's had with that," Kingsbury said last October, per the Los Angeles Times. "Coming from similar systems and having that attacking mindset, If you see a better play, get us into it. He's been comfortable from Day 1. In the spring, he was checking plays that I don't even think our guys knew. He's just very confident in that approach."

Murray's confidence and aggressiveness directing a collegiate-like offense helped him become the second rookie quarterback in NFL history (along with Cam Newton) to amass 3,500 yards passing and 500 rushing. Moreover, he walked away with the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after providing a significant boost to Arizona's offense.