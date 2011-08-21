Rookie Newton on track, gets next preseason start for Panthers

Published: Aug 21, 2011 at 09:43 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton will start Carolina's preseason game Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Sunday that Newton will play the first three quarters against the Bengals, but that doesn't mean the rookie quarterback will be the starter in the Sept. 11 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

"It will give us an opportunity to see how he'll handle the whole game experience and we'll go from there," said Rivera, who hedged on anything past Thursday night.

"It makes him the starter for Thursday. We are still in the evaluation process after having gone through a game where we did some good things, but not enough good things."

Newton started and played the entire first half of Friday night's 20-10 loss to Miami. He finished 7 of 14 for 66 yards. Newton also ran four times for 18 yards.

Jimmy Clausen started the second half against the Dolphins and went 9 for 15 for 69 yards.

Rivera said after watching film it became apparent that Newton, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, has improved his mechanics since training camp opened.

"It didn't show, obviously, but the biggest thing is he was making good decisions and that's probably the biggest thing," Rivera said. "Anytime you see a guy make the decisions that you're supposed to make, the next part of it is delivering the ball on time and hitting the receivers in stride and stuff like that."

Rivera had previously indicated he'd name his regular-season starter this week, but said Sunday he's not ready.

"I think the big thing we have to do is continue to evaluate the situation and the circumstances," Rivera said. "I think we've only gone through about three-and-a-half or four weeks of training camp, and to rush to a decision would be kind of absurd. We want to see how he handles this whole game-week situation."

Also Sunday, Carolina defensive end Greg Hardy practiced for the first time this preseason. He had been out with injuries sustained in a July motorcycle accident.

Rivera said Hardy is an "every down defensive end."

"He will work himself back into shape, and when he's ready to go he'll be one of our starting defensive ends," Rivera said. "I didn't recognize him, I'm so used to seeing him in street clothes. He worked hard and intermingled with his group and he had an opportunity to get out there with the first (team) and take some snaps.

"We were excited to have him back on the football field."

Chris Gamble (groin) also practiced Sunday, leaving middle linebacker Jon Beason (Achilles) as the only defensive starter still out.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy posts bond following arrest; next court date May 31

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy posted $1,500 bond Friday morning following a Thursday arrest on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW