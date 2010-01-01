Rookie LB Harris becomes 19th Bills player to hit injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills signed offensive tackle Nick Hennessey off their practice squad Friday and placed rookie linebacker Nic Harris on season-ending injured reserve leading up to this weekend's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
Harris becomes the 19th Bills player placed on IR after he sustained a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. His injury reduces a banged-up linebacking corps to five healthy players.
Safety/linebacker Bryan Scott has been ruled out of the Colts game because of a head injury. Bills starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (ankle) is probable and expected to play after missing last weekend's game.
The Bills signed Hennessey after starting tackle Jonathan Scott was ruled out because of an ankle injury.
