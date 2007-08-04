Rookie DT Johnson to undergo ACL surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee rookie defensive tackle Antonio Johnson will have season-ending surgery on his left knee within the next week.
"We felt he had a chance to help us," coach Jeff Fisher said Saturday. "It's an unfortunate (situation) ... There will be no issues as far as returning for the offseason program."
Johnson hurt the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a drill Wednesday and hadn't practiced since.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle was the Titans' fifth-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in April, and he was seen as a player who could help improve a rushing defense that allowed 144.6 yards per game.
