Ronnie Lott tells conference he hopes concussions don't hurt him

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott said at a concussion conference in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday that he hopes his concussions don't catch up to him, the San Jose Mercury News reported
- Former NHL Philadelphia Flyers defender Chris Pronger continues to have post-concussion issues, the Courier-Post reported.
- Julius Thomas of the Denver Broncostalked to USA Today about how his mom made him wait to play football.
- The Tulsa World reported on a Tulsa-based concussion study that is looking at prevention and recovery from head injuries.
- Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would require youth coaches to take concussion training, The Associated Press reported.
- KERO-TV in Bakersfield, Calif., reported leaders at an area concussion conference urged football coaches to use the Heads Up Football program.
- Disgraced former Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson told Sportal.au that he believes performance-enhancing drugs are still rampant among Olympic athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor