Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'

Still, Shanahan has been a head coach just three seasons and has a sub-.500 record. Walsh, aside from the esteem his looked upon with and his revolutionary ways, captained three Super Bowl runs for the Niners and is a Hall of Famer.

Then again, a closer look shows he had losing campaigns in each of his first two seasons just like Shanahan before a Super Bowl berth in his third season. But Walsh's Niners won that first Super Bowl trip, while Shanahan's squad is looking to get another chance and establish its status as an NFL heavyweight.

In that regard, Lott believes the 49ers are here to stay, though the NFC West waters are crowded with talented opposition.

"I like where they're at. I like what they're doing," said Lott, whose rookie season was the one in which Walsh and Co. advanced to and won the 49ers' first Super Bowl in 1981. "I love the way that they built it from the guys up front and now they're trying to hopefully be able to get the secondary even better.

"They got the ingredients. The questions is that you're in a division that you've got some talent. I remember when John Robinson was coaching the Rams. You're in a division where there were certain teams you've got to beat. Right now they're in a division where there's talent, there's a lot of talent. You've got the Rams who went to the Super Bowl. You got Seattle that's a very talented team and you got the Cardinals who are literally saying, 'We're coming after you guys.' That's where you gotta look at them and say they're competing and they've got to compete every week. But I gotta believe they're right there. They're right there because of what we saw last year."