Around the NFL

Ron Rivera: Wish I'd have given more QBs opportunities in 2020 training camp

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ron Rivera's first season in Washington was about as unique as possible.

He admitted this week he learned a valuable lesson about how he handled the quarterback position. Rivera played four different quarterbacks in 2020, beginning with second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins and finishing the campaign with little-known backup Taylor Heinicke running the offense.

In between, Carolina carryover Kyle Allen and likely NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith took a significant number of snaps, keeping the carousel moving under center. Allen played in four games before an injury ended his season and Smith took over from there, playing in eight games and helping Washington reverse its fortunes, posting a 5-1 record as a starter and leading the Football Team to a playoff appearance with a 7-9 finish.

It's fair to wonder if Washington might have fared better had Rivera given his other quarterbacks a better shot in training camp. Rivera wishes he'd done so.

"Yeah, I would have. I would have. The biggest thing I would have done is I would have created a few more opportunities mixing everybody around," Rivera said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan. "As opposed to saying okay I'm going to stick with just the one guy and do that. I think now in retrospect, and again, hindsight in 2020, I would.

"What I'm saying is I made a mistake and I'm owning up to it and that's the truth. To put it as simple as that, that's what I'm saying. I'm just being honest."

The coach was tasked with learning his new team amid a pandemic that significantly restricted his team's ability to work together in the offseason, and when it came time for the team to work though training camp, Rivera decided to give the majority of the starting quarterback reps to Haskins. Haskins got a quick hook, losing his starting job after just four weeks and eventually getting released by the team following a dreadful week of on- and off-field performance. Heinicke made his first appearance in place of Haskins, who was benched in the second half of his final game with Washington.

Heinicke was again called upon in the postseason with Smith unable to play due to a calf injury, and he gave a valiant effort, suffering an AC joint sprain on a touchdown run that saw Heinicke cross the goal line by diving for the pylon. He finished the game, completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Washington's future at quarterback remains uncertain with Smith unsure of his future, Allen still on the mend and the league still processing Heinicke's small, but unexpected success on the postseason stage. Rivera and Washington's front office has plenty of time to figure out how to proceed, and it'll enter the 2021 offseason wiser.

"It's something that I'm going to chalk up as an experience, you learn from experience and if I ever get in this situation again I will look to do it differently," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Gus Bradley has a new job. He's not moving too far, though. The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they have hired Bradley to be their defensive coordinator.  
news

Colts LT Anthony Castonzo retiring after 10 seasons

The Colts need a new left tackle. Anthony Castonzo﻿, a linchpin of their offensive line for the past 10 years, announced his retirement Tuesday.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Bills are signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad following a season-ending injury to rookie runner ﻿Zack Moss﻿, Rapoport reported.
news

Jets flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for second HC interview 

Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is flying to New York for a second interview with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

George Paton headed to Broncos for second GM interview

George Paton is inching closer toward potentially leaving Minnesota after 14 years with the Vikings. Paton is heading to Denver for a second interview with the Broncos for their vacant general manager job.
news

NFL players react to Alabama winning CFP National Championship against Ohio State

Led by an all-star cast of wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over the Buckeyes and NFL players chimed in with their reactions. 
news

Jared Veldheer to play for two teams in same postseason after signing with Packers

After playing for the Colts in the wild-card round, veteran tackle Jared Veldheer signed with the Packers on Monday, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dan Quinn agrees on deal to become Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal in principle for Dan Quinn to become their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Lurie sees Eagles' QB situation attractive to new coach

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie believes their new head coach vacancy is attractive because of Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.
news

Steelers' Claypool: 'Browns are going to get clapped' by Chiefs in Divisional Round

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool said even though they got stomped on by the Browns, Cleveland won't make it past the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs charged with failure to exercise due care, not charged with DUI

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was charged with failure to exercise due care in the wake of his single-car accident last week in Las Vegas, his attorneys disclosed in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW