Sunday, Jul 05, 2020 12:07 AM

Ron Rivera: Redskins name change before season 'would be awesome'

The Washington Redskins changing their team name appears to be a matter of when, not if.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he and owner Daniel Snyder have been discussing the matter for more than a month and is hopeful his team will have a new name before the beginning of the 2020 season.

"If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera said Saturday, per The Washington Post.

The Redskins announced Friday they will undergo a "thorough review of their name," with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting a change was likely. Washington's statement noted that it had been discussing the matter with the league in recent weeks, during which time Rivera said he and Snyder have talked about replacements.

Rivera, who was hired in late December, said his "eyes are wide open" after researching the name's origin and believes a change should be made. He didn't divulge any possibilities but mentioned respecting Native American culture and honoring the military as important criteria.

"We want to do this in a positive way," Rivera said. "... We came up with a couple of names -- two of them I really like."

Push for a new name has existed for decades. It hit a fever pitch this past week as a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders reportedly signed three separate letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to terminate relationships with the team unless it changed its name. FedEx subsequently requested a change and Nike stopped selling Redskins merchandise online.

The team's announcement Friday that it's considering a name change immediately drew support from Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nike, PepsiCo and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs
news

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs
news

NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including the handling of individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were sent by the NFL to clubs on Friday night.
Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?
news

Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?

A Steel seven defense -- as Pittsburgh has seven first-round picks slated to start -- could be poised to lead Steelers to success for seasons to come. 
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Since entering the league as the sixth pick, Adams is the only DB with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His loss would be huge for the Jets.
Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino
news

Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Not since Dan Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research. 
NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July
news

NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July

It's the Fourth of July and the NFL community joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate and commemorate Independence Day.
NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season
news

NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season

The NFLPA membership voted on a conference call this week to not play any preseason games ahead of the 2020 regular season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks
news

Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they're preparing for fans to attend, but noted capacity would be reduced, social distancing would be practiced, and the team would require facial coverings on all attendees.
Washington Redskins to undergo thorough review of team's name
news

Washington Redskins to undergo thorough review of team's name

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name.
Saints 'expect more' from DE Marcus Davenport in third season
news

Saints 'expect more' from DE Marcus Davenport in third season

In 2018, the New Orleans Saints sold the proverbial farm to snag raw but talented Marcus Davenport. Heading into Year 3, the Saints expect the young edge rusher, saddled by injuries, to be back at full force and improve in 2020.
