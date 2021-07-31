Ron Rivera on speaking to unvaccinated Washington players: 'I think we're getting the message across'

Four days after venting dismay about his team’s vaccination rate for COVID-19, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he met one on one with the club's unvaccinated players to discuss their decisions.

The result? Without delving into rate percentages or even a specific number of changed minds, Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.

"I think it went across well because what I tried to do afterwards, I tried to talk to each one of the guys individually. After that, we had a number of guys that went and got vaccinated," Rivera said on NFL Network's Back Together Saturday. "We 've got a number that are supposed to go in (Sunday) and get vaccinated as well, on their day off. I think we're getting the message across."

On Tuesday, Rivera said he was "beyond frustrated" with the team's vaccination rate, noting that it had only crossed the 50% mark. As of Saturday morning, all but 10 NFL clubs have reached 90%, and Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed overall optimism for the league. In Washington, however, two more players – both offensive linemen, All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Beyond personal well-being, NFL players entered training camps with the additional incentive of team ramifications. Any canceled games as the result of a breakout among unvaccinated players, if it can't be made up, will be forfeited, and players involved in such a game – even those on the team without the breakout – will not be paid for that game. With the Delta variant spreading, Rivera believes his players are recognizing renewed concerns about the virus this summer.