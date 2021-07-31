Around the NFL

Ron Rivera on speaking to unvaccinated Washington players: 'I think we're getting the message across'

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 01:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Four days after venting dismay about his team’s vaccination rate for COVID-19, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he met one on one with the club's unvaccinated players to discuss their decisions.

The result? Without delving into rate percentages or even a specific number of changed minds, Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.

"I think it went across well because what I tried to do afterwards, I tried to talk to each one of the guys individually. After that, we had a number of guys that went and got vaccinated," Rivera said on NFL Network's Back Together Saturday. "We 've got a number that are supposed to go in (Sunday) and get vaccinated as well, on their day off. I think we're getting the message across."

On Tuesday, Rivera said he was "beyond frustrated" with the team's vaccination rate, noting that it had only crossed the 50% mark. As of Saturday morning, all but 10 NFL clubs have reached 90%, and Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed overall optimism for the league. In Washington, however, two more players – both offensive linemen, All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Beyond personal well-being, NFL players entered training camps with the additional incentive of team ramifications. Any canceled games as the result of a breakout among unvaccinated players, if it can't be made up, will be forfeited, and players involved in such a game – even those on the team without the breakout – will not be paid for that game. With the Delta variant spreading, Rivera believes his players are recognizing renewed concerns about the virus this summer.

"In light of what's happening across the United States and the world for that matter, I think our guys are starting to sense the urgency to do something right," Rivera added. "Hopefully we'll get that done."

Related Content

news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Networks Judy Battista that he expects to see games played in full stadiums this season.
news

Roundup: Colts sign QB Brett Hundley with Carson Wentz on the mend; Giants guard won't need surgery

Just days after fearing the worst, the Giants have received positive news regarding a projected starter at a key position. Guard ﻿Shane Lemieux﻿ is expected to miss just a couple of weeks with a knee injury.
news

Justin Houston signing one-year deal with Ravens worth up to $4 million

Justin Houston's NFL career will see another year -- or at least another training camp. The veteran edge rusher is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW