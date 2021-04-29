Around the NFL

Ron Rivera donates $100K to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 'Run Rich Run' challenge

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 09:49 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

There is still time to get your "Run Rich Run" 40-yard-dash in ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This year's event, led by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, will be televised during the network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the draft, which kicks off Saturday, May 1 at noon ET. All proceeds for the philanthropic event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera, who battled cancer during last year's playoff season, joined the challenge. Along with his wife, Stephanie, Rivera donated $100,000 to St. Jude. The club's owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, also matched that donation, the coach announced.

Rivera joins a collection of NFL legends and entrepreneurs who have benefited the cause this season. Despite the normal 'Run Rich Run" event getting upended with the cancelation of the NFL Scouting Combine, the show goes on.

This year's event, which was conducted inside SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI, includes NFL legends Jerry Rice, Ray Lewis, Cris Carter, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Michael Vick, Torry Holt, Eric Metcalf, and other influential entrepreneurs.

Fans can still submit their "40-yard dash" videos or personalized variations on social media using the hashtag #RunRichRun or #RunYour40.

Visit NFL.com/RunRichRun to join the movement and to make a gift to St. Jude.

