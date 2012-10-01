Romo's five interceptions sink Cowboys vs. Bears

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 04:54 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman returned interceptions for touchdowns and the Chicago Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-18 on Monday night.

Tony Romo threw five interceptions, matching the most in his career. Major Wright had two of the picks, and the one by Briggs came on a wild two-play exchange of turnovers midway through the third quarter.

Chicago's first fumble of the season came when Jay Cutler was sacked by DeMarcus Ware and Victor Butler to set up Dallas (2-2) at the Bears 27.

On the very next play, Romo was trying to escape pressure when he was hit from behind by Henry Melton. The ball popped forward into the air and Briggs grabbed it and rumbled for his first interception return for a score since 2005 to put the Bears (3-1) ahead 24-7.

