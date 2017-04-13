Rolle: Jay Cutler needs to be more involved with team

While bringing up Cutler's penchant for reclusiveness is not new or surprising, it must be the prevailing theory as to why the quarterback has not joined an NFL team at this point. There are a handful of NFL teams eyeing up far worse quarterbacks for their opening day starting lineups. His lack of interest or inability to fully commit have boxed Cutler out for the foreseeable future. Because injuries happen, it would not be surprising to see Cutler in the league again -- but only under emergency circumstances.