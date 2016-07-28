Rolando McClain not on Cowboys' flight to California

Dallas has become a safe haven as of late for players with checkered pasts; Jerry Jones has never been shy about giving people second chances at success. But McClain has tested the organization's conviction. McClain's history involves struggles with motivation, a 180-day jail sentence in 2012 for assault charges, his brief retirement from football in 2013 and, most recently, his skipping of offseason voluntary work. It's safe to say the former Alabama standout is running out of chances.